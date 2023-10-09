Exposed: President Joe Biden's Brother Admits Naked Selfie Found on Gay Dating Site is Genuine, Claims Phone Was Hacked
President Joe Biden’s younger brother, Frank Biden, recently admitted that a naked selfie uploaded to a gay dating site in 2018 was genuine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come as Joe Biden faces an ongoing impeachment inquiry launched by House Republicans, the president’s 69-year-old brother was embroiled in a small scandal of his own.
According to Daily Mail, a naked selfie of Frank Biden was uploaded to the site GuysWithiPhones.com in 2018.
The right-wing non-profit organization Marco Polo claimed to have stumbled upon the selfie while investigating alleged corruption within the Biden family.
Although President Biden’s younger brother reportedly admitted that the man featured in the naked selfie was him, Frank Biden insisted he did not post the picture to GuysWithiPhones.com in 2018 and suggested that his phone was hacked.
“I've absolutely no comment. I couldn't care less. I haven't even looked at it,” President Biden's younger brother said on Monday morning when approached by Daily Mail about the selfie.
“They must have hacked my phone,” he continued. “Anything that is a revealing picture of some kind is between Mindy and me.”
“I really don't want to start my day off this way,” Frank added. “I definitely didn't post it anywhere.”
“What lengths will these cretins go to? Why do they care about a 70-year-old man?”
Meanwhile, site metadata and a watermark on the naked selfie of Frank Biden indicated that the photo was posted to GuysWithiPhones.com on May 23, 2018.
President Biden’s younger brother, who was 64 at the time, appeared in the photo wearing nothing but a baseball cap and glasses as he posed in front of what appeared to be a full-length bathroom mirror.
“Daddy take me away!” one user of the gay dating site commented, according to Daily Mail.
“A hot dilf,” wrote another. One more user commented, “Make me your b----, Daddy!”
Some sources expressed alarm about the naked selfie of President Biden’s younger brother. They suggested that the photo “raised the prospect of blackmail on the First Family” and could therefore prove to be a “potential national security threat” against the country.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the president’s younger brother Frank was not the first Biden family member to have their naked selfies leaked online following an alleged hack.
President Biden’s son Hunter, who is currently facing two felony gun charges, previously had his own naked selfies leaked online after his infamous “laptop from hell” was left at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019.
Some of those photos were obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, and they showed President Biden’s son toying recklessly with a firearm while cavorting around a hotel room with suspected hookers and drugs.