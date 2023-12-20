Jeffrey Epstein Associates: 8 'John Does' Won't Be Named in Upcoming Evidence Release After Pleading With Court

A mysterious group of eight high-profile Jeffrey Epstein associates are MISSING from the roster of 177 names expected to be released by a federal judge next year, a RadarOnline.com investigation has exclusively learned.

It is unknown why the eight vanished from the list, but court records examined by RadarOnline.com showed the missing eight — known as Doe’s # 12, 28, 97, 107, 144, 147, 171, and 183 — filed court documents in a desperate attempt to remain anonymous in the scandalous case.

Their efforts were laid bare in a 2022 court document seeking to unearth their names five years after the now-settled federal lawsuit filed by victim Virginia L. Giuffre against Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.