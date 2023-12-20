Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

Jeffrey Epstein Associates: 8 'John Does' Won't Be Named in Upcoming Evidence Release After Pleading With Court

jeffrey epsteiin and his private jet
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A mysterious group of eight high-profile Jeffrey Epstein associates are MISSING from the roster of 177 names expected to be released by a federal judge next year, a RadarOnline.com investigation has exclusively learned.

It is unknown why the eight vanished from the list, but court records examined by RadarOnline.com showed the missing eight — known as Doe’s # 12, 28, 97, 107, 144, 147, 171, and 183 — filed court documents in a desperate attempt to remain anonymous in the scandalous case.

Their efforts were laid bare in a 2022 court document seeking to unearth their names five years after the now-settled federal lawsuit filed by victim Virginia L. Giuffre against Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement
jeffrey epstein in court
Source: MEGA

A federal judge order the names of 177 Jeffrey Epstein associates to be unsealed next year.

The legal document implied the eight big shots were attempting to protect their stellar reputations.

“It is vitally important for the public to understand how the sex trafficking of young girls by the wealthy and powerful was able to persist for years with impunity,” stated the legal brief filed by lawyers for the Miami Herald and its investigative reporter Julie Brown.

Article continues below advertisement

“And any adults who participated in these acts or can shed light on these facts cannot shield the public’s eyes to this crucial information simply because they would prefer to sweep it under the rug and not be associated with the whole affair.”

“The public interest in fully understanding the magnitude of the allegations and the people involved far outweighs any Doe’s distaste of being associated with Mr. Epstein or Ms. Maxwell.”

virginia giuffre and prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre claims she she was molested by Epstein pal Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Loretta Preska decided to expose Epstein’s unnamed associates after years of secrecy and legal gymnastics. The treasure trove of files will contain depositions, emails, legal letters, and other previously undisclosed materials, according to Daily Mail, which first broke the story.

Some of the prominent names expected to be exposed in the document dump include Prince Andrew, Jean-Luc Brunel, a French fashion model scout who was found hanged in his Paris jail cell, and a gaggle of world leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs.

According to published reports, John Doe #183 is suspected of being Epstein’s longtime pal and benefactor Les Wexner, the disgraced Victoria’s Secret founder.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein
virginia giuffre and other epstein victims
Source: MEGA

Giuffre and two other Epstein victims have been fighting to expose all the high-powered names involved in the sex trafficking ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Preka planned to unseal the names of the eight Does, but #183 vehemently pushed back, according to Business Insider.

"That Doe's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has been a subject of intense media coverage, and Doe 183's name has appeared in numerous places in unsealed portions of Ms. Maxwell's criminal trial transcript," Preska said referring to the madam’s sex trafficking conviction. "In the court's view, there's no reason to redact Doe 183 from the documents."

But Preska held her decision in abeyance since Doe 183 vowed to appeal the ruling, stated the Business Insider report which also noted Wexner, and the unnamed associate have the same lawyer.

jeffrey epstein and les wexner
Source: MEGA

Les Wexner is known as Epstein's benefactor but allegedly cuts ties with him in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

For years, Wexner remained mostly mum about his relationship with Epstein until July 2019 when he issued a statement denying any knowledge of the trafficking operation until the creep was arrested and sentenced in 2008 to 13 months in county jail after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Mr. Wexner was neither a party nor a witness to the legal proceedings between Ms. Giuffre and Ms. Maxwell,” a spokesperson told RadarOnline.com regarding a Business Insider report. “None of the parties deposed sought records from, or interviewed Mr. Wexner. The Court in the Giuffre/Maxwell litigation applied a protocol to the review of the sealed record. The protocol process and materials released conclusively confirmed Mr. Wexner’s non-participation in this litigation.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

Famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who was hired by the Epstein’s family to examine the corpse refuted the New York City Medical Examiner’s suicide ruling and claimed the billionaire creep died from manual strangulation.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.