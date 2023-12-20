Third Woman Comes Forward to Accuse Tyreek Hill of Fathering a Child
Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill finds himself in the middle of a paternity scandal as three different women claim he fathered their children in a span of just four months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The wide receiver, known for his lightning speed on the field, is faced with lawsuits from two former flames who allege their children, born in February and May 2023, are his.
Adding to the drama, a third ex-girlfriend, Camille Valmon has come forward to claim that Hill is the father of her son, Tyreek D'Shaun Hill Jr, born on March 12.
Valmon, 33, has taken a stand defending Hill against the negative attention surrounding his recent paternity issues, dismissing interest in the whole situation as mere "gossip." Despite this, she has posted multiple pictures on her social media showing Hill spending quality time with their son.
One photo posted in August shows him holding Tyreek Jr under one arm at a Dolphins training facility.
"I can't speak on anything else that he has going on outside of our parenting relationship because it's simply none of my business," she told the Daily Mail. "But what I will say is he is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children."
A video on TikTok posted on October 24 showed Hill heading over to spectators after a Dolphins game to playfully hand the little boy a ball as he sat in his mom's lap.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hill was being sued by two different women claiming he is the father of their children.
Brittany Lackner, the first of Hill's new baby mamas, came forward in January, stating that she and Hill had engaged in sexual relations while she was in Florida the previous year, and they were due to have a child shortly.
The second woman, Kimberly Baker, 29, asserted that a paternity test would prove that her newborn daughter, Trae Love Hill, was conceived during their hookup in August 2022.
Hill filed a dueling paternity petition in Kansas, proposing joint custody arrangements while striving to get the Broward suit tossed, arguing their child was conceived in that state and that she moved to Fort Lauderdale for "strategic" reasons.
Judges in both states, however, agreed to have the trial take place in Florida.
Hill tied the knot with his longtime fiancée, influencer Keeta Vaccaro, during a recent ceremony in Texas this November.