Third Woman Comes Forward to Accuse Tyreek Hill of Fathering a Child

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill finds himself in the middle of a paternity scandal as three different women claim he fathered their children in a span of just four months, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A third woman has come forward claiming Tyreek Hill is her child's father.

The wide receiver, known for his lightning speed on the field, is faced with lawsuits from two former flames who allege their children, born in February and May 2023, are his.

Adding to the drama, a third ex-girlfriend, Camille Valmon has come forward to claim that Hill is the father of her son, Tyreek D'Shaun Hill Jr, born on March 12.