Golden Globes Still Without Host Less Than 3 Weeks Before Awards Show After Chris Rock and Tina Fey Decline Offer
The Golden Globes are still without a host with less than three weeks to go before the award show airs next month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come less than three weeks before the 2024 awards ceremony airs on January 7, insiders revealed that CBS is struggling to find a host for the embattled film accolades event.
According to one source, comedian Jerrod Carmichael – who hosted last year’s Golden Globes – was allegedly blacklisted from returning after he joked that the Beverly Hilton Hotel – where last year’s ceremony was held – “killed Whitney Houston.”
Even more surprising was one insider’s claim that the Golden Globes “is a great brand” but “no one respects it.”
It also does not help that 64 of the Golden Globes’ 300 members are allegedly protesting the 2024 show because they were prohibited from sitting in the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s 1,100-capacity ballroom.
Meanwhile, several other award ceremonies scheduled for next year have already secured their hosts.
The Critics’ Choice Awards, which is scheduled to air on January 14, recently announced that comedian Chelsea Handler will be hosting.
The Grammy Awards recently announced Trevor Noah as the award show’s 2024 host and the Oscars confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel will be serving as its 2024 master of ceremonies.
According to sources familiar with the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, several top comedic talents outright declined to host the ceremony.
CNN reported earlier this month that Chris Rock declined a CBS offer to host the Golden Globes. Rock’s last appearance at an awards show was in 2022 when Will Smith slapped the comedian in the face following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
The outlet also reported that Beef star Ali Wong declined an offer to host the January 7 ceremony, as well as Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman.
Arnett, Hayes, and Bateman all co-host the popular Smartless podcast, and – if they accepted the offer – would have been the first trio to co-host the Golden Globes since Louis Gossett Jr., Leslie Nielsen, and Jane Seymour in 1993.
Although Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey previously co-helmed the Golden Globes on four different occasions to great acclaim, there is reportedly “little hope” that the pair will do so again in 2024.
“They would never do it again,” one source close to both Poehler and Fey said earlier this month. “They’re done.”
Meanwhile, a CBS insider insisted earlier this month that there were “three very serious conversations” taking place in connection to a possible host for the January 7 show.
It is unclear who those three “very serious conversations” may have been with or whether any of the purported conversations brought CBS any closer to finding someone to helm the upcoming ceremony.
“It’s not worth it,” one top publicist said regarding the matter. “There are a lot of politics. It’s not easy and it’s not fun anymore.”