Danny Trejo Pulled in 5-Figure Monthly Income Despite Actor's Strike, Bankruptcy Docs Reveal
Danny Trejo continued to pull in a massive amount of income despite the actor's strike pausing all movie and television work for months.
According to documents filed in Trejo’s bankruptcy, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor said he pulled in around $80,733 for October.
He said he paid out $64,524.36 on expenses and bills leaving him with around $16k. Trejo said his cash on hand at the end of the month was $165,331.11.
Trejo submitted a list of his expenses for the month which included various purchases related to travel, payments to family members, food delivery apps, restaurant visits, and other bills.
The actor’s income decreased in October compared to September.
According to his monthly operating report for September, Trejo pulled in $91,209.20 but paid out $78,079 for bills. He was left with $13k extra.
In August, Trejo listed his total cash receipts as $56k and his cash disbursements as $46k.
As we previously reported, in February, Trejo filed for Chapter 11. He listed $2.2 million in assets and $3.6 million in liabilities.
Most of Trejo’s debt was back taxes owed to the IRS. His assets include a main property worth $1.2 million and another home worth an estimated $750k.
Recently, Trejo submitted a repayment plan where he would pay $800k — in installments —per year until early 2028.
Trejo filed the case before the actor’s strike. Due to work slowing down, the entertainer was forced to list his 2nd home to raise funds to make the payment plans.
His lawyer said, “The strikes have impacted Mr. Trejo’s income in the near term. To compensate for the income that would otherwise be available to fund the Plan, Mr. Trejo has consulted with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties and agent Clarence Yoshikane (the “Brokers”) regarding listing, marketing, and assisting the Debtor in selling the home that Mr. Trejo inherited from his mother and that is located in Arleta, California.”
The actor said he believed he could pull in $400k from the sale after the IRS and California Franchise Tax Board were paid on liens filed against the property.
The strike officially ended on November 9 — which means the in-demand actor’s income for November will likely be much higher on his upcoming monthly operating report.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in his petition, Trejo listed his other assets as a 1942 Chevrolet Master Deluxe, a 1976 Cadillac Seville 4D, a 1998 Cadillac Eldorado, a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado 2D, a 1961 Ford Truck, a 2006 Range Rover, a 1997 Cadillac Eldorado, a 2005 Ford Truck, a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth and a 2006 Mercedes Benz.
Trejo’s uber-successful donut shop and taco business are not a part of the bankruptcy.