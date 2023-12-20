Kodak Black's Christmas Behind Bars: Rapper Won't Be Home for Holidays After Recent Drug Arrest

The officer who approached his parked vehicle said he "smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis" in the car and found a styrofoam cup in the door handle. After asking Kodak to exit his car, the officer allegedly "noticed white powder falling from his person." The police report said it appeared as though Kabri was "trying to discard illegal narcotics."

RadarOnline.com has learned that a South Florida judge denied the ZEZE hitmaker's request to be released after an attorney for Kodak (real name: Bill K. Kapri) asked to send the rapper to attend a treatment facility in Arizona for a 90-day rehab stint.

"If you're buying drugs or using drugs, you're a danger to the community," Federal Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra said, according to the Miami Herald.