Kodak Black's Christmas Behind Bars: Rapper Won't Be Home for Holidays After Recent Drug Arrest
Rapper Kodak Black will remain behind bars throughout the Christmas holiday after being placed in federal custody for a possible probation violation.
Kodak has been charged with improperly stopping or parking his vehicle, cocaine possession and tampering with evidence following his recent arrest on Dec. 7 in Plantation, Florida.
The officer who approached his parked vehicle said he "smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis" in the car and found a styrofoam cup in the door handle. After asking Kodak to exit his car, the officer allegedly "noticed white powder falling from his person." The police report said it appeared as though Kabri was "trying to discard illegal narcotics."
RadarOnline.com has learned that a South Florida judge denied the ZEZE hitmaker's request to be released after an attorney for Kodak (real name: Bill K. Kapri) asked to send the rapper to attend a treatment facility in Arizona for a 90-day rehab stint.
"If you're buying drugs or using drugs, you're a danger to the community," Federal Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra said, according to the Miami Herald.
Kodak was taken into federal custody for probation violation after being released from a Broward jail. The judge said the final decision on whether or not Kodak should continue to be detained will be up to U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez.
"If we let him out today to go out to Arizona, we don't know what's going to happen," Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown had echoed in court.
The possible probation violation comes after a 2019 case in which the chart-topping performer confessed to lying on a background check form when he purchased firearms at a weapons store.
He was sentenced to 46 months in prison, which was commuted by former president Donald Trump in January 2021 after Kodak had served nearly half his sentence. Subsequently, Kodak was placed on probation for three years spanning to Jan. 2024.
As of today, an inmate record via FDC Miami shows Kodak listed under his real name. Kodak has pleaded not guilty to the new charges and is demanding a trial by jury.
The 26-year-old found himself in hot water again after being arrested last year on charges of trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Kodak was freed on a $75,000 bond under the condition he would have to undergo regular drug testing.