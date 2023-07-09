Maury Povich's Wife Connie Chung 'Livid' at Retired Talk Show Host for at-Home Paternity Tests

Chatfest king Maury Povich , 84, is capitalizing on his notorious Who's Your Daddy? episodes by shilling his own at-home paternity tests — but insiders squeal his news vet wife, Connie Chung , 76, is livid over the embarrassing cash grab, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Connie has a great sense of humor, and she put up with Maury's tacky and trashy TV talk show for decades," a pal blabbed. "But she told Maury they are just now being accepted into polite society again, and he's back to his sleazy paternity tests. She also fears wackos will come out of the woodwork when they buy a Maury test kit and don't like the results."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Maury's rep for comment.