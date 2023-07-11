BBC Under Fire: Suspended Presenter Sent Abusive and Threatening Texts to Second Teen, Accuser Claims
BBC's "household name" presenter has been accused of sending abusive and threatening text messages to a second teen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The accuser said they met the high-profile presenter, who has not been named, on a dating app, but things took a turn when the young child refused to meet the male television star in person.
The accuser, now in their early 20s, said their conversation moved from the dating app to other platforms, where the presenter revealed his identity and told the teen to keep quiet.
According to the alleged victim, the presenter sent abusive, expletive-filled messages after the teen hinted online that they had been in contact with a BBC producer and teased they might reveal his identity.
They claimed the threatening messages scared them, given the presenter's power. They alleged that they remain frightened by the aftermath. BBC News — who spoke with the individual — verified the messages were sent from a phone belonging to the presenter.
The presenter's attorney had no comments on the latest allegations.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the male presenter is under investigation over accusations he paid a different teenager more than $44,000 for sexually explicit photos.
The alleged victim's mom spoke to The Sun, claiming the presenter requested "performances" from her child. She provided bank statements, allegedly showing payments totaling more than $44,900, including one lump sum of $6,418.
The mother claimed that the payments fueled her child's drug habits. "All I want is for this man to stop paying my child for sexual pictures and stop him funding my child's drug habit," she told the outlet.
The presenter has since been suspended amid an ongoing police investigation.
"We treat any allegations very seriously, and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them," a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.
"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination, we will take steps to do this," they continued. "That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.
"If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact, that can limit our ability to progress things, but it does not mean our inquiries stop."