Kanye West's Malibu Mansion Listed for $53 Million as Rapper Faces Legal Battle Involving Pad

The former manager of the remodel project, Tony Saxon, said he signed on in 2021 to serve as full-time security and act as a live-in caretaker for West's home in Malibu, claiming things took a turn after he was employed.

The man said he "was sleeping in makeshift conditions, finding empty spaces on the ground and using his coat as a makeshift bedding," alleging that he did not have access to a comfortable sleeping environment despite providing 24/7 security.

Per the filing, Saxton also complained about the working conditions, explaining that he voiced concerns over various safety hazards including workers unsafely demolishing various parts of the house. The ex-employee stated that no action was taken by West.