Jeannie Mai Denies Jeezy's Claim She's Gatekeeping Daughter, Demands Rapper 'Safely' Secure Firearms at Home

"It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins' insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place … as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter's well-being," her lawyers wrote.

"These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins' genuine concern for the parties' daughter's safety and security," the docs explained, noting that Monaco, whom they welcomed in January 2022, has been in the care of others and traveling with her father.

In his prior filing, Jeezy explained they made informal arrangements for Monaco through the end of the year. The Put On rapper stated there was a lack of consistency with their parenting time schedule, claiming it had become stressful for their daughter in the weeks after he filed for divorce in September following two years of marriage.