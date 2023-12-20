Jeannie Mai Denies Jeezy's Claim She's Gatekeeping Daughter, Demands Rapper 'Safely' Secure Firearms at Home
Jeannie Mai Jenkins denied estranged husband Jeezy's claim that she is keeping their 1-year-old daughter away from him while voicing her concerns for the child as the exes navigate a public divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a new court filing as part of the rapper's request for a custody hearing to set up a temporary co-parenting schedule, Mai explained that she has been more than fair in trying to accommodate his requests.
The former host of The Real stated that she honored the dates he wanted to see their 23-month-old daughter Monaco, including extra time this holiday season.
Mai told the court that she "remains committed to facilitating and encouraging" a strong father-daughter relationship while denying the claims Jeezy made in November, stating that she wants to maintain an "open, supportive and safe environment for both parents."
The television personality's lawyers reiterated her concerns pertaining to Monaco's safety in the care of Jeezy (real name: Jay Wayne Jenkins) in the filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, asking that he must safely secure and lock away all firearms.
"It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins' insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place … as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter's well-being," her lawyers wrote.
"These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins' genuine concern for the parties' daughter's safety and security," the docs explained, noting that Monaco, whom they welcomed in January 2022, has been in the care of others and traveling with her father.
In his prior filing, Jeezy explained they made informal arrangements for Monaco through the end of the year. The Put On rapper stated there was a lack of consistency with their parenting time schedule, claiming it had become stressful for their daughter in the weeks after he filed for divorce in September following two years of marriage.
Jeezy said their marriage had become "irretrievably broken," noting there was "no hope for reconciliation" while seeking joint legal custody of their daughter.
"[Mai's] interference with [Jeezy's] relationship with the child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of petitioner's relationship with the child," his motion read.
In her response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mai agreed to share joint legal custody but said she deserved primary physical custody. She also alluded to him being unfaithful during her union by asking to enforce their prenuptial agreement's infidelity clause.
Jeezy denied the claims via his rep who said in a statement, "Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins' behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time."