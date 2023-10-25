Jeannie Mai Hires NeNe Leakes’ Divorce Lawyer to Fight Jeezy in Court After Rapper Demands Joint Custody of 1-Year-Old Daughter
Jeannie Mai hired a powerhouse attorney to represent her in the divorce filed against her by her estranged husband Jeezy.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mai has informed the court that her attorney in the case will be Randall Kessler.
Kessler is a high-profile attorney in Georgia and a go-to pick for celebrities in the area. He has previously represented NeNe Leakes in her divorce from her late husband Gregg, Christian Milian in her fight with ex The Dream, comedian Mike Epps in a paternity suit, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams in her divorce from ex-husband Kordell Stewart.
The attorney has represented clients who took on Usher, Michael Jordan, T.I. and Ludacris.
Mai hiring an attorney comes as sources claim the entertainer has been “devastated” by Jeezy’s decision to end their marriage.
As we previously reported, Jeezy slapped Mai with divorce papers on September 14. In his petition, he asked the court to award him joint physical and legal custody of their 1-year-old daughter Monaco.
Jeezy [real name: Jay Wayne Jenkins] said the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation."
Jeezy and Mai have been married since March 2021. The businessman revealed they signed an iron-clad prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.
The divorce came days after Mai publicly praised Jeezy for being an amazing father and husband. She celebrated his memoir making it on the New York Times bestsellers list.
“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist,” she wrote.
A source close to the situation told Page Six,” The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit.”
The insider added,"[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down."
Mai has yet to file her official response to Jeezy's divorce.