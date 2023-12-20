WATCH: Iraq War Veteran Rob Smith Confronted by Racist Crowd During Turning Point USA Event
Iraq War veteran Rob Smith was confronted by a racist mob during a Turning Point USA event in Arizona this past weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident unfolded on Sunday night in Phoenix during Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest event.
Smith, who is both gay and Black, uploaded a video of the confrontation to X on Monday morning.
“Last night in Phoenix, I was confronted and surrounded by some White Supremacists that don’t like gays or blacks in the Republican Party,” the decorated war veteran wrote alongside the shocking clip. “They shouted ‘n-----' and ‘f-----' at me to make their point.”
“However, I served in Iraq,” he continued. “I never back down. Ever.”
According to the video, a group of men shouted “gay sex” at Smith while others chanted “f-----” and “America First.”
“Yes, Nick Fuentes loves gay sex,” Smith responded in an apparent dig at the allegedly white nationalist and homophobic far-right political commentator.
Meanwhile, several conservatives defended Smith following the startling confrontation inside the Phoenix Convention Center on Sunday night.
“This is embarrassing behavior,” a member of Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential campaign responded. “All I can say is their gutter trash talk gets rewarded online, and some of them are delusional enough to think they can act the same in real life.”
“I was there…when I heard the commotion, I stood up for Rob and made sure he got out of there safely,” added GOP congressional candidate J.R. Majewski. “This is the unfortunate reality of a fractured party without leadership.”
“Rob, I’m so sorry you had to go through this,” GOP activist Scott Presler wrote. “This is completely unacceptable & doesn’t represent the America First vision.”
According to Daily Mail, Smith served in the U.S. military for five years from 2000 to 2005. The war veteran served one term in Kuwait and a second term in Iraq.
Smith was an outspoke critic of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, and he stood alongside then-President Barack Obama in September 2011 when the controversial policy was officially repealed.
The decorated war veteran has also penned a popular book, titled Always a Soldier: Service, Sacrifice, and Coming Out as America's Favorite Black, Gay Republican, 15 years after leaving the military in 2005.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the confrontation involving Smith and the racist mob at AmericaFest on Sunday was not the only controversial incident to transpire at Turning Point USA’s annual event.
Comedian Roseanne Barr, 2024 GOP primary nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Republican House Rep. Michele Bachmann all came under fire over the weekend for their shocking speeches as guest speakers at the conservative event.