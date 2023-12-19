Former GOP House Rep. Michele Bachmann Calls for 'Ethnic Cleansing' of Palestinians in Gaza: 'They Need to Be Removed'
Former GOP House Rep. Michele Bachmann faced backlash this week after she called for an “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Minnesota representative’s shocking remarks came on Monday as Bachmann spoke with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the conservative group’s annual AmericaFest event in Phoenix, Arizona.
According to Bachmann, the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza should be “removed” so Israel can turn the territory into a “national park.”
She also called the more than two million Gazan citizens “clever assassins” who must be “removed” and “dropped on the doorstep of Iran.”
“They’re basically hired mercenaries. That is their industry. Terrorism is their industry,” the former GOP House Rep. said. “That’s why you have more miles of tunnels than you have in the New York subway because they have one industry in Gaza, and that’s terrorism.”
“So, it’s time that Gaza ends,” Bachmann continued. “The two million people who live there – they are clever assassins. They need to be removed from that land. That land needs to be turned into a national park.”
“And since they’re the voluntary mercenaries for Iran, they need to be dropped on the doorstep of Iran,” she concluded. “Let Iran deal with those people.”
Also shocking were Kirk’s remarks regarding the matter. The Turning Point USA founder celebrated Bachmann’s diatribe and suggested that America’s immigration policy should be more like Israel’s.
“Michele Bachmann, everybody,” Kirk applauded. “She does a great job, doesn’t she?”
“I look at Israel and Israel says we never want another person into our country that doesn’t share our values,” he continued. “They said they don’t want refugees. They don’t want any of these people. I want American immigration policy to be like that.”
The Turning Point USA founder then suggested that America should create more “big walls,” launch “lots of deportations,” and prohibit “people that hate us” from entering the country.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bachmann and Kirk were not the only speakers to receive backlash for their controversial comments at AmericaFest this week.
Comedian Roseanne Barr stunned the conservative crowd with a shocking rant about “Christian democracies.”
“If we don’t stop these horrible communists. Do you hear me,” Barr shouted from the Phoenix stage on Saturday. “I’m asking you to hear me. Stalinists! Communists! With a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in!”
“Plus one caliphate,” she continued. “To replace every Christian democracy on Earth now! Occupy! Do you know that?!”
2024 GOP primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also faced backlash for attacking CNN host Van Jones during a speech at the AmericaFest event on Sunday.
“And then you get the mainstream media, you got this character Van Jones on CNN,” Ramaswamy charged. “Just shut the f--- up.”
“At a certain point, just shut the f--- up,” the GOP wannabe politician repeated. “We’re done with it.”