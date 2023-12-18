'Just Shut the F--- Up': Vivek Ramaswamy Trashes CNN's Van Jones During Unhinged Turning Point USA Speech
2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told CNN’s Van Jones to “just shut the f--- up” during a brash Turning Point USA speech in Arizona this past weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking incident to come as Ramaswamy, 38, continues to drop in the polls against his 2024 GOP challengers, the pharmaceutical billionaire appeared as a guest speaker at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest event in Phoenix on Sunday.
But rather than use the opportunity to push his 2024 election hopes, Ramaswamy instead lashed out against Jones for calling him a “very, very despicable person” whose rhetoric was “one step away from Nazi propaganda.”
“And then you get the mainstream media, you got this character Van Jones on CNN,” Ramaswamy said from the AmericaFest stage on Sunday. “Just shut the f--- up.”
“At a certain point, just shut the f--- up,” he repeated. “We’re done with it.”
According to the New York Post, Ramaswamy was responding to a series of comments Jones made after the fourth GOP primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on December 6.
The CNN star compared Ramaswamy to an “American demagogue” and likened the GOP candidate’s rhetoric to “Nazi propaganda.”
“And the smug, condescending way that he just spews this poison out, is very, very dangerous,” Jones said earlier this month. “Because he won’t stop Trump, but he’s going to outlive Trump by about 50 years.”
“You’re watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person,” he continued. “And I literally, I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know.”
“That is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth,” Jones added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones was not the only network host to butt heads with Ramaswamy in recent weeks.
Ramaswamy and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade sparred after the fourth GOP primary debate because the pharmaceutical entrepreneur criticized America’s foreign policy regarding Ukraine and Russia.
The GOP primary candidate seemingly lost his cool when Kilmeade called him “so naïve.”
“I think that if I called Nikki Haley naïve, you guys would be having a conniption,” Ramaswamy fumed. “I think that this is a boneheaded foreign policy, and the hard answer is that we need to protect Americans.”
Meanwhile, Ramaswamy is still struggling to catch up to his challengers in the race for the 2024 GOP primary nomination.
Ex-President Donald Trump dominates the race with a whopping 63 percentage points, while Ron DeSantis maintains a modest 12 percentage points and Nikki Haley steadily closes the gap with an impressive 11 percentage points.
Ramaswamy sits at 4 percentage points and is expected to drop further before the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses on January 15, 2024.