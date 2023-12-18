'Just Shut the F--- Up': Vivek Ramaswamy Trashes CNN's Van Jones During Unhinged Turning Point USA Speech

2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told CNN’s Van Jones to “just shut the f--- up” during a brash Turning Point USA speech in Arizona this past weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking incident to come as Ramaswamy, 38, continues to drop in the polls against his 2024 GOP challengers, the pharmaceutical billionaire appeared as a guest speaker at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest event in Phoenix on Sunday.