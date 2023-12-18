Sen. Lindsey Graham Admits He 'Could Care Less' About Donald Trump Saying Immigrants Are 'Poisoning the Blood of Our Country'

On Sunday's edition of NBC's Meet the Press, Kristen Welker repeatedly questioned the senator on Trump's language after rolling a clip from the previous day's campaign rally in New Hampshire.

"They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They’ve poisoned," Trump said of Democrats and immigrants.

"Mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."