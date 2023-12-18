Sen. Lindsey Graham Admits He 'Could Care Less' About Donald Trump Saying Immigrants Are 'Poisoning the Blood of Our Country'
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he "could care less" when pressed about the language ex-president Donald Trump used that's been compared to Adolf Hitler, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While criticizing immigration policies at a rally on Saturday, Trump said Democrats are "poisoning the blood of our country."
On Sunday's edition of NBC's Meet the Press, Kristen Welker repeatedly questioned the senator on Trump's language after rolling a clip from the previous day's campaign rally in New Hampshire.
"They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They’ve poisoned," Trump said of Democrats and immigrants.
"Mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."
"The Biden campaign has accused former President Trump of quote 'parroting Adolf Hitler,'" Welker asked Graham. "What is your reaction are the President’s comments representative of how you and other Republicans feel?"
Initially, Graham attempted to sidestep the issue, "76% of the American people, not Donald Trump, believe the border is broken. They’re worried about fentanyl coming over killing them."
Welker pressed again, "But what about his language? Just that language that poisoning the blood?"
"Yeah, no I am worried about an outcome," Graham replied before pivoting to criticizing the Biden administration. "He is right to what — he had the border secured the lowest in 40 years in December of 2022."
As Graham went off on a tangent about the Democrat president and border policies, Welker interrupted, "Senator, just on the language, just on the language, though. You have endorsed Former President Trump. Are you comfortable with him using words like that?"
"You know, we’re talking about language? I could care less what language people use as long as we get it right," Graham fired back.
Graham proceeded into a tirade on the need for "legal immigration" and how "we have chaos, and we need to create order."
Unsatisfied with the senator dodging the point of the discussion, Welker rephrased her question, "Do you think he would appeal to more people, though, if he chose different words on that argument?"
"You know, I think the president has a way of talking sometimes I disagree with," Graham replied before adding, "If the only thing you want to talk about on immigration is the way Donald Trump talks, you’re missing a lot."
Welker concluded the topic by asking for clarification on whether he agreed with the GOP frontrunner's apparent outlook on immigration, "Just finally, is it the position of the Republican Party that African and Asian immigrants are poisoning the blood of the people in this country?"
"No, it’s the position of the Republican Party that we’ve lost control of the border, that terrorists are coming, that there’s never been a higher threat to the United States from a terrorist attack from a broken border," Graham answered.