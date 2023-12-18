Meghan and Harry's 'Sussex Royal' Website Still Up Despite Vow to Not Use Label After Stepping Back From Senior Duties
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Sussex Royal" website is still live three years after they stepped down from their senior duties and vowed not to use the title "in any territory," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Their official website mentions the spring 2020 transition, explaining how the royal family respects and understands their wishes to live a more independent life as a family.
As of that time, it had been settled that both Harry and Meghan would no longer actively use their HRH titles as they left behind their roles as working members of the family and planned to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.
It was pointed out on Monday that sussexroyal.com remains active in the wake of Megxit, Daily Mail reported, as does their Sussex Royal Instagram account albeit with two million less followers than when it first started.
"I am amazed that their Sussex Royal website is still in the public domain. The Queen is deceased and the Sussexes agreed not to use Sussex Royal moving forwards," one royal watcher told the outlet.
Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 after reigning for 70 years, and King Charles has since assumed the throne.
A section pledging to "serve the monarchy" has not been updated to reflect the passing of Harry's grandmother or his father being crowned amid their ongoing royal rift.
A royal analyst previously said on TODAY that Elizabeth and others were likely taken aback by the launch of their website back in 2020.
"They did have a discussion with the queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, saying, 'Look, we want to do something different here,' but I don't think any of this information certainly that's been listed on their website was shared with the senior members, and that's where they were blindsided," the analyst said.
For the Sussexes, finding their footing in the United States has been tough at times. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in June that Meghan and Harry were having a difficult time landing projects after losing their $20 million Spotify deal.
An insider told us, "Meghan may be forced to revive her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she shut down in 2017 after she hooked Harry."
In recent weeks, the royal rift has escalated after the publishing of a Dutch translation of author Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, which named Charles and Kate Middleton as the two who allegedly expressed concerns about Prince Archie's skin color before he was born.
Scobie said he knew the names but never intended to share, while sources for the palace said they are considering taking legal action.