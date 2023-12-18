Meghan and Harry's 'Sussex Royal' Website Still Up Despite Vow to Not Use Label After Stepping Back From Senior Duties

As of that time, it had been settled that both Harry and Meghan would no longer actively use their HRH titles as they left behind their roles as working members of the family and planned to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

It was pointed out on Monday that sussexroyal.com remains active in the wake of Megxit, Daily Mail reported, as does their Sussex Royal Instagram account albeit with two million less followers than when it first started.

"I am amazed that their Sussex Royal website is still in the public domain. The Queen is deceased and the Sussexes agreed not to use Sussex Royal moving forwards," one royal watcher told the outlet.