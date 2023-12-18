New Photo Shows Bill Gates Posing With Jeffrey Epstein Accuser in 2014: Report
A newly surfaced photo from 2014 allegedly shows Bill Gates posing with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims six years after the disgraced financier was first convicted in 2008, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come four years after Epstein died in August 2019, the alleged image emerged showing Gates posing alongside one of the late sex offender’s accusers.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the photo was allegedly taken by Epstein himself inside the Microsoft founder’s Seattle office in March 2014.
Even more shocking was the outlet’s report that Gates posed for photos with at least three more Epstein accusers after Epstein was convicted of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution in Florida in 2008.
It should be noted that the Epstein accuser who appeared in the newly surfaced photo with Gates did not accuse the tech billionaire, now 68, of sexual misconduct.
“Without having legitimate connections to so many high-powered people, Jeffrey Epstein would not have been able to traffic most of these women after 2008,” said Brad Edwards, an attorney representing the Polish model who posed with Gates in Seattle in March 2014.
“He used the powerful people he was intermingling with to further facilitate his sex trafficking scheme, whether those people knew it or not,” Edwards’ law firm partner, Brittany Henderson, added. “He was using everyone around him to create this façade of legitimacy.”
Photos also reportedly surfaced this past weekend that showed the Polish model and Epstein accuser posing alongside other prominent individuals like director Woody Allen and former CBS News journalist Charlie Rose.
The Microsoft founder’s spokesperson released a statement on Sunday that dismissed the newly emerged photo and the subsequent backlash it created for Gates.
Gates’ representative emphasized that the tech billionaire “only ever met with Epstein for philanthropic purposes, which he regrets.”
“Epstein tried, unsuccessfully, to connect himself to Mr. Gates by any means possible, including spontaneously bringing in people for photos with Bill, whom Bill did not know or interact with further,” the Microsoft founder’s spokesperson said.
Woody Allen released a similar statement after it was revealed that Epstein allegedly used the director to “manipulate” his suspected victims.
“At no time did he ever request I cast anyone in a movie – and I never did it,” Allen said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, two other prominent individuals – former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew – were previously photographed alongside Epstein’s accusers.
Clinton was once photographed receiving a massage from alleged victim Chauntae Davies while onboard the late sex offender’s infamous “Lolita Express” private jet, while Prince Andrew was photographed with his arm around the waist of a 17-year-old Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
“Meeting Gates or Woody was great – thank you –will never forget it – although nobody hire me just because I have a nice pictures with them,” the accuser who posed with Gates in March 2014 wrote to Epstein in 2015.