FBI Cover-Up: Feds 'Didn't Investigate' Prince Andrew's Links to Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 'Because They Feared Political Row With UK,' Lawyer for Victims Claims
The FBI allegedly chose not to investigate Prince Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein because the agency “feared a political row” with the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking revelation, lawyer Lisa Bloom – who represents several victims of the late billionaire sex offender – claimed this week that U.S. security services did not investigate Prince Andrew's links to Epstein because of his royal status.
Bloom made these claims in the upcoming documentary Secrets of Prince Andrew, Daily Mail reported.
According to Bloom, the FBI did not pursue witnesses who could have shed light on the Duke of York's potential connections to Epstein.
Bloom further alleged that individuals at the “highest level” made the decision not to “go after” Prince Andrew.
“The FBI clearly decided it was not going to go after Prince Andrew,” Bloom said. “That is a decision that had to be made at the highest level. We are talking about Prince Andrew – was this a diplomatic issue? We didn’t want to strain relations with the UK?”
“I do believe if this were somebody who was not a royal the investigation would’ve gone forward,” she added.
Bloom expressed confusion as to why the FBI did not utilize Andrew's controversial interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in 2019 – particularly because he made statements that she thought the agency could potentially disprove.
During the interview, Prince Andrew infamously claimed that he was at a “Pizza Express in Woking” on the same day when he was accused of having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, then 17 years old.
Bloom's claims suggested that the FBI did not thoroughly investigate Andrew's involvement with Epstein despite compelling witnesses and potential evidence.
Bloom also raised questions regarding the decision not to pursue Prince Andrew. She suggested diplomatic concerns and potential strains on U.K. relations could have influenced the outcome.
She emphasized how the investigation would likely have proceeded if it involved anyone other than a member of the royal family.
According to Bloom, if any other individual had been under investigation, the FBI would have interviewed witnesses and potentially extradited that person to the United States to face justice if sufficient evidence had been found.
She branded Prince Andrew's decision to appear on Newsnight three months after Epstein's death as “stunningly arrogant” – suggesting that he had hoped the public would view him favorably.
Bloom also highlighted the potential consequences if Prince Andrew were found guilty in court, stating that he could have faced many years in prison for the alleged sexual abuse of Giuffre when she was underage.
She suggested that the interview with Maitlis could be used as evidence in court – describing it as a “disaster” for Prince Andrew – because the FBI could “probably” prove that several of his claims were false.
Furthermore, Bloom discussed the lawsuit brought against Prince Andrew in 2021 by Giuffre.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of rape and sexual abuse.
The embattled Duke of York ultimately settled the case out of court in February 2022. He reportedly paid his accuser more than $15 million without admitting liability.