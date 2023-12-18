Eminem’s Fight With Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Over ‘Shady’ Trademark Put on Pause After ‘RHOP’ Stars Accuse Rapper of Refusing to Be Deposed

Rapper Eminem could be forced to sit for a deposition in his fight over his Shady trademark —if Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon get their way.

According to official documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The United States Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO] ruled that proceedings are suspended in the case brought by Eminem until a decision is made on Robyn and Gizelle’s recent motion.