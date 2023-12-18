Eminem’s Fight With Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Over ‘Shady’ Trademark Put on Pause After ‘RHOP’ Stars Accuse Rapper of Refusing to Be Deposed
Rapper Eminem could be forced to sit for a deposition in his fight over his Shady trademark —if Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon get their way.
According to official documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The United States Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO] ruled that proceedings are suspended in the case brought by Eminem until a decision is made on Robyn and Gizelle’s recent motion.
As we first reported, earlier this year, the legendary rapper asked the USPTO to deny a trademark application submitted by Robyn and Gizelle.
The Bravo stars wished to trademark the name Reasonably Shady, which is the name of the podcast they have been hosting for over a year.
In his opposition, Eminem claimed he had used the Slim Shady and Shady trademarks since 1996. The musician argued he spent a substantial amount of time and money into building Shady into a business.
Eminem argued that people would be confused by the name of the RHOP stars’ podcast — and might think he endorsed or was behind the project.
“[Robyn & Gizelle’s] mark REASONABLY SHADY, simply looks and sounds like SHADY and suggests that it represents the services of Mathers,” Eminem’s lawyer wrote. “REASONABLY SHADY so resembles Opposer’s mark SLIM SHADY, SHADY and the mark SHADY LIMITED in terms of appearance, sound and commercial impression as to be likely, when applied to [Robyn & Gizelle’s] goods, to cause confusion and mistake and to deceive.”
Recently, the reality stars claimed the rapper refused to appear for a deposition. They claimed his team told them it would be “highly burdensome” to have Eminem appear and suggested a rep for Eminem’s company appear given they have a “better understanding of the documents, marketing, and advertising.”
The Bravo stars argued that if Eminem had enough time to file the petition, he had enough time to sit and answer questions about the case.
“An assertion of Mr. Mathers being too busy will not be enough to avoid having to sit for a deposition,” a lawyer representing Gizelle and Robyn wrote. “As [Robyn and Gizelle], both celebrities in their own right, have provided the courtesy of sitting for deposition for [Eminem], it is not overly burdensome for [Eminem] to extend the same courtesy for his obligation.”
The USPTO ruled the case will be put on pause until it decides on Eminem’s deposition.