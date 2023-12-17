Donald Trump Promises Tax Cuts to His 'Rich as HELL' Crowd at Mar-a-Lago Speech
Former President Donald Trump drew big laughs from his “rich as HELL” audience at a private club speech — and seconds later promised, “We’re gonna give you tax cuts!”
The speech took place at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in support of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and was posted live to social media by another club member.
Trump stated, "But you got to help them financially because you are all people that have a LOT of money! I know twenty of you, and you’re rich as HELL!" The crowd reacted with laughter and excitement.
The former president emphasized the importance of the upcoming election and the need for voter turnout.
He encouraged the audience to support Lt. Gov. Robinson financially, stating, "So anything you are going to, do it quadruple, and it doesn’t mean—" A club member enthusiastically responded with a cheer of "WOOO!"
Trump continued to express his admiration for Lt. Gov. Robinson, describing him as an outstanding person and an exceptional supporter. He highlighted their strong connection and the fact that Lt. Gov. Robinson endorsed him without any personal request for endorsement.
The New York businessman turned GOP leader implored the audience to back Lt. Gov. Robinson in every way possible – financially, through advocacy, and by actively participating in the election process.
In addition to promising tax cuts, Trump expressed his commitment to closing the border, paying off the national debt, and tackling crime.
The speech has generated attention due to Trump's candid remarks and promises made.
Critics argue that the promise of tax cuts to a wealthy audience raises concerns about income inequality and favors to the elite. Supporters, however, view the speech as an expression of Trump's commitment to economic growth and prosperity.
Clips of the speech were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and sparked further discussion and debate around Trump's true intentions in running for president.
One user wrote, "And this right here is the true reason Donald Trump is running for president. He doesn't give two s---- about a single average voter. He just cares about Him and his rich friends getting richer and rigging the system even more in their favor."
Another user commented, "Trump already slashed taxes for the wealthiest. His reckless tax slashing added trillions to the budget deficit for years to come."
A third person replied, "Sure, cut taxes, (usual republican crap), then when everything is falling apart, blame the Democrats. You can’t cut taxes without taking away from something else. Roads or schools, Fire departments or snow removal? Eventually, it all breaks down!"