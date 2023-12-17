Matthew Perry was 'Angry and Mean' in His Final Days Due to Testosterone Injections, According to Autopsy

In addition to the testosterone, Perry had been undergoing frequent ketamine infusions to treat his depression and drug addiction. However, the medical examiner noted that the ketamine in his system could not have come from his final infusion.

It is unclear how the Friends actor obtained the tranquilizer, but a female associate stated that he had been generally happy despite the irritability caused by the testosterone treatments.

The autopsy report also revealed that Perry had expressed hope for his future and had requested to be weaned off ketamine and Buprenorphine, both used to treat drug addiction. He was celebrating 19 months of reported sobriety at the time.

The associate described Perry as getting testosterone shots, which she believed were making him "angry and mean" in the last couple of weeks.