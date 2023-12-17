Matthew Perry was 'Angry and Mean' in His Final Days Due to Testosterone Injections, According to Autopsy
Iconic Friends star Matthew Perry's tragic death was the result of a combination of drugs, including testosterone and ketamine, according to his autopsy report.
The late 54-year-old actor had reportedly been receiving regular injections of testosterone in the weeks leading up to his accidental drowning in his hot tub on October 28, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In addition to the testosterone, Perry had been undergoing frequent ketamine infusions to treat his depression and drug addiction. However, the medical examiner noted that the ketamine in his system could not have come from his final infusion.
It is unclear how the Friends actor obtained the tranquilizer, but a female associate stated that he had been generally happy despite the irritability caused by the testosterone treatments.
The autopsy report also revealed that Perry had expressed hope for his future and had requested to be weaned off ketamine and Buprenorphine, both used to treat drug addiction. He was celebrating 19 months of reported sobriety at the time.
The associate described Perry as getting testosterone shots, which she believed were making him "angry and mean" in the last couple of weeks.
The use of testosterone, known for triggering aggression, may have been prescribed to counteract the effects of an estrogen-based weight loss drug that Perry was also taking.
Officials described Perry as "mildly obese" and found multiple prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs strewn throughout his Los Angeles cottage.
Investigators also discovered multiple nicotine vaping products and nicotine lollipops in Perry's home. At the same time, a friend claimed that Perry had quit smoking two weeks earlier. His assistant mentioned that the actor was still smoking two packs a day.
No illegal drugs or alcohol were found at the scene, and the cause of death was determined to be the "acute effects of ketamine."
Ketamine has a short half-life of three to four hours, and the amount found in Perry's system was equivalent to the anesthesia given to surgical patients.
High levels of the tranquilizer were reportedly detected in his bloodstream, and trace amounts of the powder were found in his stomach, suggesting that he may have taken it in pill form.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Perry's death shocked fans and loved ones alike. The beloved actor had been open about his struggles with addiction and had reportedly been clean and sober for 19 months leading up to his death.
In his 2022 memoir, Perry shared his experiences and later launched the Matthew Perry Foundation dedicated to helping individuals battling addiction. He also founded the Perry House in 2013 to support sobriety.