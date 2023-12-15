Your tip
Autopsy Shocker: Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed, Ketamine Listed as Contributing Factor

jennifer aniston breaks silence matthew perry death reveals last text
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 15 2023, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Matthew Perry's cause of death has been officially released. RadarOnline.com can reveal that "acute effects of Ketamine" contributed to the Friends star's sudden passing.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner told RadarOnline.com on Friday that "drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)" also contributed to his death.

jennifer aniston breaks silence matthew perry death reveals last text
Source: MEGA

Aniston lived in the guesthouse in the 1990s.

We can reveal that the medical examiner has determined his death was an accident.

As this outlet reported, Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his residence in October. The actor was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 54 years old.

matthew perry ex fiancee molly hurwitz breaks silence friends star dead
Source: MEGA

Molly and Matthew called off their engagement in 2021.

At the time, Perry’s cause of death had been “deferred” pending the return of additional toxicology tests. “The cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected,” LAPD Captain Scott Williams said months ago.

We later learned that Perry was in "good spirits" before his death, with his Friends costar Jennifer Aniston revealing she was texting with him the day of his passing.

The Friends cast came together to pay their respects at his funeral.

Matthew Perry
jennifer aniston friends home sold matthew perry death
Source: MEGA

It was the home she lived in when she landed her iconic role as Rachel Green.

Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow released a joint statement following the news of his death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," they said.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," their statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The cast later shared individual tributes to the fallen star.

matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Law enforcement sources said no foul play was involved in Matthew Perry’s death.

Perry famously played Chandler Bing for ten seasons of Friends. He candidly opened up about his substance abuse struggles in his 2022 memoir, which RadarOnline.com discovered jumped to number one on Amazon's bestseller's list following his passing.

R.I.P.

