Bradley Cooper Faces Backlash, Accused of Being An 'Ablest' Over 'No Chairs On Set' Policy
Bradley Cooper is facing backlash for his intense "no chairs on set policy," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hangover star, 48, revealed his peculiar preference — which critics have branded as "ableist" — during an episode of Variety's popular Directors on Directors series.
During the episode, Cooper shared his directing style while discussing methods with the legendary Spike Lee, 66.
"There’s no chairs on sets; I’ve always hated chairs and I feel like your energy dips the minute you sit down in a chair," Cooper explained to Lee.
The comment was quickly picked up by critics who accused the Silver Linings Playbook star of being "ableist" on social media.
"For Bradley Cooper and everyone else who needs to to hear it, you get the best work out of folks when they feel safe, included, and their needs are met. If you have to create harsh conditions to get people to work, you are simply not good at leading. It's a skill issue," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.
Another user replied, "He decides no one gets a chair because HIS energy dips when he sits down. Does he make the camera operator stand on the dolly?"
- 'Pay Your Writers!': WB/Discovery CEO David Zaslav Booed By WGA Protesters During Boston University Commencement Address
- Gigi Hadid Not Caught in Love Triangle With Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper Despite Report
- One Failed Marriage and a Baby Mama: Bradley Cooper's Dating History Explained in 11 Clicks
"It's infuriating that these "leaders" keep getting nominated for awards. we're not going to get an inclusive and ableist-free hollywood until these individuals face consequences," read one scathing take.
"This is so ableist. The fact that he’s proud of this is sad," echoed another user.
"As a wheelchair-bound actor, I feel like Bradley Cooper wouldn’t let me on set," a third person replied.
Some fans did rush to defend Cooper and urged those outraged by his remark to watch the rest of the episode.
"Annoying me how few people complaining about Bradley Cooper’s stance on chairs on his set have watched the clip where it came from, where he makes it clear 5 seconds later that cast/crew aren’t banned from sitting down. he’s not forcing people to stand all day!" one fan posted on X.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Nonetheless, the damage had already been done. Social media users quickly began sharing memes of chairs being thrown along with captions like, "When Bradley Cooper sees a chair on set."
Others mocked the A Star is Born director for taking things too seriously.
"It’s a film set not an Amazon warehouse," a user commented. "Calm down Bradley."