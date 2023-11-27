Your tip
Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' Home Sells for $2.595 Million Weeks After Matthew Perry's Death

It was the home she lived in when she landed her iconic role as Rachel Green.

Nov. 27 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Just one month after the home Jennifer Aniston rented when she landed her iconic role as Rachel Green hit the market, a new friend is moving in! According to records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the multi-building Los Angeles compound the actress was living in at the beginning of her Friends career has been sold for a whopping $2.595 million.

The property is located in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood and consists of a main house, a pool house, an office/studio, and a guest house, which Aniston rented in the early 1990s.

The guesthouse that the A-list star used to call home has a private kitchenette and fireplace with features like wood-lined floors and walls.

Aniston lived in the guesthouse in the 1990s.

Aniston's former bedroom is located upstairs in the loft area. As the realtor pointed out, the charming estate has been home to several Hollywood figures besides the Friends actress, "including writers, directors, actors, novelists, and dancers."

The property was put on the market just one week before her costar Matthew Perry's shocking death.

Perry died of an apparent drowning on October 28.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry, who struggled with addiction for decades, passed away at his home on October 28 from an apparent drowning. He was found in his hot tub.

Investigators have since revealed that an initial toxicology test found that there was no fentanyl or meth in the actor’s system.

Perry’s official cause of death has been “deferred” pending the return of additional toxicology tests. “The cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected,” LAPD Captain Scot Williams said.

Aniston and her Friends costars, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, reunited to pay tribute to the actor at his funeral.

Perry played the beloved character Chandler Bing for ten seasons.

Aniston and her 'Friends' costars reunited for Perry's funeral.

Aniston broke her silence on Perry's death earlier this month. She also revealed the last text message he sent her.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” the 54-year-old actress wrote. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep.”

Aniston broke her silence on Perry's death, saying "this one cut deep."

“And we loved him deeply,” Aniston continued. “He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh,” she said in part. “As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

