Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' Home Sells for $2.595 Million Weeks After Matthew Perry's Death

As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry, who struggled with addiction for decades, passed away at his home on October 28 from an apparent drowning. He was found in his hot tub.

Investigators have since revealed that an initial toxicology test found that there was no fentanyl or meth in the actor’s system.

Perry’s official cause of death has been “deferred” pending the return of additional toxicology tests. “The cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected,” LAPD Captain Scot Williams said.