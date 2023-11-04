Your tip
'Friends' Co-stars Reunite to Pay Respects to Matthew Perry at Actor's Presumed Funeral Service

Perry's 'Friends' co-stars paid their respects to the actor on Friday.

Nov. 4 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

The cast of Friends gathered to say goodbye to one of their own, Matthew Perry, at his private funeral service on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Perry, 54, died from an apparent drowning on Saturday. The actor, who was most famous for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90s sitcom, was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub by his assistant.

Perry died from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

Dressed in all black attire, Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer were spotted arriving as a group for the funeral service that was held at Los Angeles' Forest Lawn Church of the Hills.

While he was not immediately seen arriving with his co-stars, fellow Friends actor Matt LeBlanc was later spotted.

Perry's father, John Bennett Perry, as well as his step-father, Dateline star Keith Morrison, were also seen arriving at the church.

Perry's co-stars David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were at the presumed funeral service.

Across from Forest Lawn cemetery sits Warner Brothers Studios, where the heartbroken Friends first met almost 30 years ago. On Monday, the cast released a joint statement on the devastating loss of Perry.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Perry was sober at the time of his death and no drugs were found at his home.

Over the 10 years that Friends was on-air, the cast members became family and maintained their relationship long after the final episode aired in 2004.

Fans of the beloved sitcom were over-the-moon when it was announced that a reunion was in the works. The cast reunited, for what is sadly now the last time, on the iconic set in 2021 for the HBO special, Friends: The Reunion.

Perry was 54-years-old when he passed.

News of Perry's death rocked not only the close-knit former cast and Hollywood, but fans around the world. Prior to his death, Perry was applauded for his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which detailed his decades-long battle with substance abuse and alcoholism in painstaking detail.

In his memoir, Perry acknowledged the massive success of the sitcom and how he would likely always be remembered as Chandler Bing, though he hoped his advocacy for those struggling with addiction would take precedence.

Perry also included his Friends co-stars in his book, particularly a moment where Anniston came to his dressing room concerned for his health amid his noticeable struggles.

Perry was sober since 2021 and was enjoying an active lifestyle, while he planned to start a foundation in an effort to expand his substance abuse outreach work, which his friends reportedly plan to continue in his honor.

