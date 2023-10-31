Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's Last Sighting: 'Friends' Star in 'Good Spirits' on Lunch Date One Day Before Shocking Death

matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry was spotted having lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel the day before he passed.

By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 7:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Matthew Perry was spotted dining with a mystery brunette and appeared to be in good spirits the day before his untimely passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Perry, 54, was discovered unresponsive from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Perry died at age 54 on Saturday.

According to TMZ, Perry and an unknown woman ate at the iconic Hotel Bel-Air just 24 hours before his death. Photos snapped from the lunch placed the pair at the restaurant at around 2:30 PM on Friday.

Eyewitnesses at the hotel said that Perry and the woman enjoyed a long lunch and were seated at the table for two for about an hour and a half.

As was standard for the Friends star, Perry was said to be in "good spirits" and was deeply engaged in conversation with his afternoon date.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Perry died of an apparent drowning and no foul play was suspected.

Tragically, at around 4 PM the following day, Perry's assistant called 911, and emergency services were dispatched to the star's home.

Earlier that day, Perry enjoyed a two-hour pickleball session. After returning home, the star's assistant took off to run errands and returned to find Perry unresponsive in his jacuzzi.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Perry was most famously known for playing Chandler Bing on 'Friends.'

Los Angeles Police Department said that no drugs were found at the home. No foul play has been suspected, but Perry's death remains under investigation by the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, given the Odd Couple star's fame.

Perry had been open about his decades-long battle with alcohol and substance abuse and detailed his painful journey to sobriety in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Perry revealed he was sober as of 2021 and was devoted to helping others struggling with substance abuse.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Perry had plans to start a foundation to help those struggling with substance abuse.

Those close to the actor told the outlet that Perry had "never been happier" in the months leading up to his unexpected death.

Perry was said to be full of energy and was ready to get back into acting. The actor most famous for playing Chandler Bing on the hit '90s sitcom had even committed to a movie and was developing a TV series.

The heartbreaking twist of fate prevented Perry from not only contributing more to his resume but also halted his dreams of expanding the mission of his former sober living home for men, the Perry House. The actor's friends are reportedly planning on pursuing his goal of creating a foundation in his honor to help addicts.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.