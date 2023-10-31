Matthew Perry's Last Sighting: 'Friends' Star in 'Good Spirits' on Lunch Date One Day Before Shocking Death

According to TMZ, Perry and an unknown woman ate at the iconic Hotel Bel-Air just 24 hours before his death. Photos snapped from the lunch placed the pair at the restaurant at around 2:30 PM on Friday.

Eyewitnesses at the hotel said that Perry and the woman enjoyed a long lunch and were seated at the table for two for about an hour and a half.

As was standard for the Friends star, Perry was said to be in "good spirits" and was deeply engaged in conversation with his afternoon date.