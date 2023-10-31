Matthew Perry's Last Sighting: 'Friends' Star in 'Good Spirits' on Lunch Date One Day Before Shocking Death
Matthew Perry was spotted dining with a mystery brunette and appeared to be in good spirits the day before his untimely passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Perry, 54, was discovered unresponsive from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.
According to TMZ, Perry and an unknown woman ate at the iconic Hotel Bel-Air just 24 hours before his death. Photos snapped from the lunch placed the pair at the restaurant at around 2:30 PM on Friday.
Eyewitnesses at the hotel said that Perry and the woman enjoyed a long lunch and were seated at the table for two for about an hour and a half.
As was standard for the Friends star, Perry was said to be in "good spirits" and was deeply engaged in conversation with his afternoon date.
Tragically, at around 4 PM the following day, Perry's assistant called 911, and emergency services were dispatched to the star's home.
Earlier that day, Perry enjoyed a two-hour pickleball session. After returning home, the star's assistant took off to run errands and returned to find Perry unresponsive in his jacuzzi.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Alleged Drowning
- Matthew Perry's Final Hours: 'Friends' Star, 54, Was 'Fatigued More Than Usual' Before Death, Close Friend Reveals
- Matthew Perry's Friends Plan to Honor Late Actor by Pursuing His Dreams of a Foundation to Help Others Struggling With Substance Abuse
Los Angeles Police Department said that no drugs were found at the home. No foul play has been suspected, but Perry's death remains under investigation by the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, given the Odd Couple star's fame.
Perry had been open about his decades-long battle with alcohol and substance abuse and detailed his painful journey to sobriety in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
Perry revealed he was sober as of 2021 and was devoted to helping others struggling with substance abuse.
Those close to the actor told the outlet that Perry had "never been happier" in the months leading up to his unexpected death.
Perry was said to be full of energy and was ready to get back into acting. The actor most famous for playing Chandler Bing on the hit '90s sitcom had even committed to a movie and was developing a TV series.
The heartbreaking twist of fate prevented Perry from not only contributing more to his resume but also halted his dreams of expanding the mission of his former sober living home for men, the Perry House. The actor's friends are reportedly planning on pursuing his goal of creating a foundation in his honor to help addicts.