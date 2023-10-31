Matthew Perry Installed Jacuzzi in $6 Million Mansion Months Before His Tragic Death, Building Permits Reveal

Back in August 2022, Perry applied for a permit for “excavation and backfill for a pool/spa” in the rear of his swanky Pacific Palisades home , according to records obtained by RadarOnline.com from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety .

Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry renovated and added an infinity pool in his backyard nearly 14 months after he was found dead inside his newly installed hot tub, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Matthew Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub in the backyard of his L.A. home.

The building plans also showed Perry, 54, made sure the rear of his home was properly secure by installing an elaborate alarm system.

“Provide an alarm for all doors the dwelling give access to pool,” the notes on the architectural plans stated.

“The alarm shall sound continuous for a min. of 30 seconds when the door is open. It shall automatically reset and be equipped with manual means to deactivate for 15 secs max for a single opening. The deactivation switch shall be at least 54” above the floor.”