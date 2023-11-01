Home > News > Matthew Perry Matthew Perry 'Enthusiastic' About His Future on Day Before Death, Mystery Woman Reveals Details About Actor's Final Hours Source: Mega; @athennacrosby/Instagram Athenna Crosby had lunch with Matthew Perry the day before his death. By: Whitney Vasquez Nov. 1 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Matthew Perry was "in extremely good spirits" and "enthusiastically" spoke about his future on his last full day on Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman who was spotted at lunch with the late Friends actor one day before his sudden death has been revealed — and she's addressing his final moments.

Source: MEGA Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi on Saturday at 54 years old.

Athenna Crosby, a 25-year-old model, stepped forward on Tuesday to identify herself as the mystery female who was snapped with Perry over lunch on Friday at the Hotel Bel-Air. The entertainment reporter said she "wasn't going to speak about this" but had a change of heart since she "had the honor of knowing Matthew personally."

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the actor, Crosby wrote, “I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship. “But indeed, we were friends and I was one of the last people to speak to him and see him before he passed.”

Source: @athennacrosby/Instagram Athenna revealed he was "in extremely good spirits" and "enthusiastically" spoke about his future.

In a follow-up post, the brunette bombshell spilled details about Perry's mental state just hours before he was found dead in his jacuzzi. “I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things he had coming up in his life,” she wrote. “He was so happy and vibrant," Crosby wrote, posting a photo of them that an eyewitness took during the meal.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry, who struggled with addiction for decades, passed away at his Los Angeles home on Saturday from an apparent drowning. Investigators have since revealed that an initial toxicology test found that there was no fentanyl or meth in the actor’s system. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA Perry's 'Friends' costars addressed his death on Monday.

As rumors continue to swirl about what could have caused Perry's shocking death, Crosby urged fans to “refrain from any speculation surrounding his death” for the time being. “Know that man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth,” she wrote. “Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP.”

Perry’s official cause of death has been “deferred” pending the return of additional toxicology tests. “The cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected,” LAPD Captain Scot Williams said on Sunday. The Friends cast addressed Perry's passing in a heartfelt statement.

Source: MEGA Initial toxicology test found that there was no fentanyl or meth in the actor’s system.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow said in their joint statement on Monday. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able," their statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games. Perry famously played Chandler Bing for ten seasons of Friends. He candidly opened up about his struggles in his 2022 memoir, which RadarOnline.com discovered jumped to number one on Amazon's bestseller's list following his passing.

