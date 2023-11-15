Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Sudden Death, Reveals Text From 'Friends' Co-star: 'This One Has Cut Deep' Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston broke her silence this week on the sudden death of her beloved "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry. By: Connor Surmonte Nov. 15 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston broke her silence this week on the sudden death of her beloved Friends co-star Matthew Perry, RadarOnline.com can report. Aniston’s statement to Instagram on Wednesday came nearly three weeks after Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aniston’s statement to Instagram on Wednesday came nearly three weeks after Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” the 54-year-old actress wrote. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep.” “And we loved him deeply,” Aniston continued. “He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh,” she said. “As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.” Aniston also revealed a text she and Perry exchanged before his heartbreaking passing late last month.

Article continues below advertisement

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another,” she revealed. “Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.” Aniston included a screenshot of her and Perry’s text exchange in which he wrote to her, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day :)”

“Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times…” she responded alongside a photo of the pair from behind-the-scenes of Friends. Aniston then concluded her touching tribute to Perry by referring to the late actor as her “little brother” and thanking him for always “making her day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA “Rest little brother," Aniston wrote in her tribute to Perry. "You always made my day…"

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” she finished. “I talk to you every day…sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’” “Rest little brother. You always made my day…" Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aniston’s touching tribute to Perry following his death at 54 came shortly after the other Friends co-stars also broke their silence on the actor’s heartbreaking passing. Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the hit show, broke his silence earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The "Friends" cast also released an initial joint statement shortly after Perry’s passing last month.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.” “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never,” he continued. “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

The cast also released an initial joint statement shortly after Perry’s passing was announced in late October. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the cast said in the statement. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

Powered by RedCircle