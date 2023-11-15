Matt LeBlanc Making Drastic Life Changes Following 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry's Tragic Death: Report
Actor Matt LeBlanc is reportedly worried about his weight due to the sudden passing of close pal and Friends costar Matthew Perry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed LeBlanc, 56, vowed to give up his gluttonous ways and lose weight in the wake of the 54-year-old's unexpected death.
"It's been a real wake-up call to how precious life is — and how quickly it can all be over," an insider told the National Enquirer. "Matt's now saying he's going to do whatever it takes to get himself healthy again."
Perry died of an apparent drowning at his home on October 28. His death sent shockwaves through Hollywood and devastated the surviving Friends cast members, who remained close since the sitcom ended nearly 20 years ago in 2004.
LeBlanc posted a tribute for Perry on his Instagram account Monday.
"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," LeBlanc began the emotion post. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."
True to their friendship on-screen and off, LeBlanc concluded the post with a joke, "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- Matthew Perry's Friends Were Concerned About the Late TV Icon's Health Weeks Before His Tragic Death
- ‘Miserable and Depressed’: Matthew Perry Struggled With Self-Esteem, Chain-Smoking Habit in Final Days
- Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Costars Break Silence on His 'Unfathomable' Death: 'We Are All So Utterly Devastated'
The 56-year-old actor was shattered by the tragic passing of his close pal, who battled alcohol and substance abuse for decades.
Insiders alleged that LeBlanc is carrying 263 pounds on his 5-foot-10-inch frame, though he promised to shed at least 50 pounds in an effort to live a healthier lifestyle.
"Matthew had his addiction problems, but Matt has food binges," a source claimed. "He's packed on the pounds over the years."
Though the former Top Gear host was spotted over the summer chowing down on Tex-Mex, insiders claimed he's putting his fast food days behind him until he drops some weight.
"His pantry used to be packed with junk food, chips and doughnuts, and there was ice cream and more in the fridge," the source continued. "But Matthew's death was the shock that Matt needed to give his life a total makeover."
"He's going to start looking after himself better," the insider added. "He's talking to nutritionists and hiring trainers to work him out hard."