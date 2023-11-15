Matt LeBlanc Making Drastic Life Changes Following 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry's Tragic Death: Report

"It's been a real wake-up call to how precious life is — and how quickly it can all be over," an insider told the National Enquirer. "Matt's now saying he's going to do whatever it takes to get himself healthy again."

Perry died of an apparent drowning at his home on October 28. His death sent shockwaves through Hollywood and devastated the surviving Friends cast members, who remained close since the sitcom ended nearly 20 years ago in 2004.

LeBlanc posted a tribute for Perry on his Instagram account Monday.