‘Miserable and Depressed’: Matthew Perry Struggled With Self-Esteem, Chain-Smoking Habit in Final Days

By:

Nov. 8 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Troubled Matthew Perry hid his personal anguish from his sitcom co-stars and others close to him — and was struggling in his final days, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the actor, Perry, who was found dead at the age of 54 inside his LA home on Oct. 28., had been “committed to staying sober.”

Perry was 54-years-old when he passed.

“But things weren’t as rosy as the picture he painted on his book tour,” a source told The National Enquirer. “He was miserable and depressed, despite the perception that he had turned his life around.”

The source said that even after Perry stopped drinking and drugging, he continued to chain-smoke and gorge himself with comfort food.

Another source said Perry was “embarrassed by his appearance and fizzled career and felt like he wasn’t worthy to be around” his Friends co-stars. “While the other Friends all continued to be successful and beautiful, he was sloppy and overweight.”

A woman who dated Perry a couple of years ago claimed he was still haunted by his demons. Sources said Perry was also desperately lonely after splitting with literary manager finacée Molly Hurwitz, now 32, in June 2021.

At the time, Perry said the decision to part was mutual, but sources said it left him shattered. “Matthew went to pieces,” said a source. “She was the only human contact in his life, and he was planning for them to grow old together.”

In the end, he rarely even left his home and posted one final, spooky Instagram image of himself sitting alone in the jacuzzi where his corpse was found just days later!

“Matthew was actually back on the right track,” said a source. “To his credit, he hired a personal trainer and played pickleball. But he was never free of the crippling issues that had turned him to booze and drugs. He was reliant on meds to keep them at bay and they likely led to his downfall!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, while no illegal drugs were found at Perry’s home, law enforcement sources said officers found bottles of anxiety and depression medicine.

The surviving 'Friends' cast members attended Perry's funeral on Friday.

“Matthew’s friends got the message he was okay, never realizing they were signing his death warrant by respecting his requests for privacy,” said a source. “If only he’d gotten more support, he may have been able to deal with the demons that devoured him in the end.”

Last week, Perry's co-stars released a statement about his tragic death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

