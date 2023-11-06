'Struggling': Jennifer Aniston's Friends Concerned For Grieving Star After Actress Lost Matthew Perry Shortly After Dad's Death
Jennifer Aniston's inner circle are worried about the actress in the wake of the death of her close friend and former co-star, Matthew Perry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While all the surviving members of the iconic Friends cast mourned the devastating loss of Perry, 54, Aniston was said to be "struggling most acutely."
The 54-year-old actor, who was most famously known for playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom, died unexpectedly at home from an apparent drowning on October 28. Though he had been open about his battle with substance abuse and alcoholism, police said no illegal drugs were found at the actor's Pacific Palisades home, and foul play was not suspected.
Multiple prescription pill bottles were found inside the home.
Last week, Aniston joined co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc to pay their respects to Perry at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills, where his funeral service was held on Friday.
Insiders told Page Six that Aniston was particularly devastated by Perry's sudden passing.
"Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courtney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely," the source told the outlet.
"It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner," the source continued on the Morning Show actress. "She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet."
"She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow," the insider added.
Perry included his friendship with Aniston in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he detailed his long battle with addiction and how he nearly died in 2018 when his colon "exploded" from years of opioid abuse.
The Friends actor recalled Aniston confronting him about his substance abuse while on the set of hit show and praised her for doing so in his book.
"She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that," Perry told Diane Sawyer in an October 2022 interview, in which his best-selling memoir was discussed.
While Aniston and the surviving cast mates attended the intimate funeral service, insiders said the cast did not join Perry's family and close friends at the burial site.