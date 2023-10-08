Your tip
'Absurd!' Jen Aniston Not Icing Out 'Morning Show' Costar Mark Duplass Because of Wife

jen aniston threatened morning show mark duplass wife
Source: MEGA

"Mark has done everything right in terms of being a great scene partner to Jen."

By:

Oct. 8 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston is not keeping her Morning Show costar Mark Duplass at arm's length because she's wary of his wife, despite reports. The superstar's rep laughed off the rumors, telling RadarOnline.com that the allegations Aniston has issues with Duplass' better half are "completely absurd."

jen aniston morning show
Source: MEGA

Aniston's allegedly keeping him at arm's length.

"Mark has done everything right in terms of being a great scene partner to Jen when they're acting together and a real supporter of her decision-making in her job as the show's executive producer," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.

The outlet also alleged that despite their friendship, Aniston hasn't let Duplass enter her inner circle — another accusation we're told is false.

katie aselton
Source: MEGA

Katie "lights up every room" she walks into, said the source.

"He hasn't ascended into Jen's private social circle because of how inherently threatening his wife is to her," the source claimed.

Insiders claimed Duplass' wife, Katie Aselton, 44, is too big of a personality for the usual leading lady Aniston; however, RadarOnline.com can confirm there's no beef between the ladies.

jimmy kimmel matchmaker jen aniston bill hader
Source: MEGA

The same can't be said for all of Aniston's Apple TV costars.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Aselton and Aniston are actually similar.

Duplass' wife "lights up every room" she walks into, said the source, who then claimed it was enough to raise the 54-year-old actress' hackles.

"Katie is a veteran sitcom actor, a really funny and likable person, and she's very pretty," noted the insider. "Those are traits that freak Jen out and would cause her to avoid them socially. Jen isn't threatened by her other friends' wives in this way, but Katie is a force of nature."

Aniston has always been a girl's girl — especially to her female costars.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Aniston supported Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon during her divorce from Jim Toth earlier this year.

reese witherspoon jen aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston stuck by Reese Witherspoon's side during her recent divorce.

"Jen knows a thing or two about getting divorced. She went through one of the most humiliating Hollywood breakups of all time," snapped a pal in April. "But she came out of it financially very well. Now she is going to make sure Reese does too!

"What people don't realize is Jen is an amazing businesswoman. So, don't worry about Reese — she has Jen advising her."

