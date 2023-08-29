Pete Davidson Has Taken Ketamine to Treat His Depression, Comedian's Pal Confirms
Pete Davidson's close friend spilled that the comedian has used ketamine to treat his depression, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The insider revealed that the former Saturday Night Live funny guy wasn't just joking with the crowd at Madison Square Garden when he brought up using ketamine to help his mental health during his opening act for Dave Chappell.
While ketamine has long been known as the party drug "Special K," it's actually been used as a pain reliever for many years, with anesthetic roots dating back to the 1970s. According to the Mayo Clinic, a nasal spray form of ketamine — called Esketamine — was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 to treat severe depression.
The pal told Page Six that Davidson had used the nasal spray form of the drug.
While those at Davidson's show heard his jokes about ketamine treatment, his rep told the outlet that "Pete Davidson is not on ketamine."
It appeared that Davidson may have had loose lips at Madison Square Garden, but the comedian has been open about his struggles with mental health in the past.
During an interview with DJ Charlamagne tha God, the Bupkis star said he was "always depressed."
"I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," Davidson said in the YouTube interview. "I wake up depressed."
"My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again," Davidson continued. "I think I’ve hit it a few times."
In June, the comedian checked into a Pennsylvania-based rehab facility for mental health. Davidson allegedly struggled with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.
"Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening," a source told Page Six in June.
"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," the insider continued. “He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him."
The source added that Davidson still suffered from losing his father, who was a firefighter on 9/11. The comedian was just 7 years old when he lost his father.
The insider said that Davidson was "taking a well-deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issue."