Pete Davidson Caught Pushing Fan While Taking Selfies After Knicks Game
Pete Davidson was caught on film pushing an overzealous fan while taking selfies after a Knicks game this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising incident took place on Sunday evening shortly after the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 at Madison Square Garden.
According to a video of the incident posted to Twitter, one fan drew in too close to the 29-year-old comedian – causing Davidson to push the man away.
“Here’s angry Pete Davidson,” wrote the person who uploaded the video.
The footage also showed that the older gentleman, wearing a pink shirt and New York Knicks cap, appeared to hug the former Saturday Night Live star as Davidson took photos with fans.
Although the pair’s tense exchange could not be heard, Davidson also appeared to deride the overzealous fan for getting too close to the comedian while his back was turned.
Shortly after the brief confrontation, the man Davidson shoved quickly went on his way. The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor continued taking selfies with the remaining eager fans.
Earlier in the evening, Davidson was spotted sitting courtside at the Knicks-Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden alongside fellow comedian Jon Stewart.
One photo of Davidson and Stewart showed the pair embracing enthusiastically as the Knicks clinched a 3-1 playoff series lead over the Cavaliers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sunday’s incident at the Knicks game came just after it was revealed Davidson “regrets” his nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian.
"The more he reflects on what he went through with Kim the more Pete wants to pinch himself and ask what the hell he was thinking," a close friend to the 29-year-old comedian spilled in February.
"His swagger was gone and he seriously worried he'd become a long-term victim of the Kardashian curse,” the insider added.
Meanwhile, Davidson’s relationship with his fellow Bodies Bodies Bodies star-turned-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders has been heating up as of late.
Although Wonders was not spotted with Davidson when he pushed an overeager fan away at the Knicks game on Sunday, the two have been seen together nearly nonstop since they confirmed their relationship in January.