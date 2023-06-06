'F--- You': Pete Davidson Unleashes Vulgar Tirade on PETA After Being Attacked For Shopping, Not Adopting New Dog
Pete Davidson went off on PETA, leaving a vulgar voicemail for the organization's Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the audio message heard by this outlet, the Saturday Night Live alum told Daphna "f--- you" and to "suck his d---."
Daphna had previously critiqued Davidson, 29, for buying a new puppy at a New York City pet store instead of adopting the animal from a shelter.
In the unhinged voicemail, the actor revealed he's "severely allergic to dogs," which is why he needed a hypoallergenic breed like the cavapoo he bought.
In a twist, Davidson revealed the pet wasn't even for him. The comedian revealed he got the puppy for his mom after her two-year-old dog died.
"We are all so sad," he said before unloading on Daphna for criticizing his gift.
Davidson angrily called PETA's Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations "boring" and "tired." He also instructed Daphna to do "research before you f------ create news stories."
He then signed off by dropping an explicit about his manhood.
"F--- you and suck my d---," he told her.
According to PETA, Davidson left the voicemail on Monday.
"If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased," the organization clapped back after releasing the voicemail.
As for Davidson, he revealed he had no regrets about buying the dog, adding he was told adopting a specific hypoallergenic dog "wasn't an option, and if it was, it was rare."
He chalked the emotional tirade on PETA up to his family's grief.
"I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn't have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family," he told TMZ.
As for PETA, the organization offered an olive branch — but made it clear that Davidson should have adopted instead of shopped for the puppy.
"Our hearts go out to the Davidson family for the loss of their dog, but Pete must know in his heart that there's no excuse for buying a dog and propping up the puppy mill industry when millions of dogs await loving homes in shelters, and we hope he'll do the right thing and adopt next time."