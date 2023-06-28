Pete Davidson Checks Into Rehab for Mental Health Struggles After Being Charged With Reckless Driving

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening," an insider told Page Six, which first broke the news on Wednesday. The friend shared that actor has support from his inner circle during this sensitive time.

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," the source said. “He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”