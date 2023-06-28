Pete Davidson Checks Into Rehab for Mental Health Struggles After Being Charged With Reckless Driving
Pete Davidson has checked himself into rehab after struggling with his mental health. RadarOnline.com has learned that the Saturday Night Live alum is seeking help at a facility in Pennsylvania.
Davidson, 29, allegedly struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.
“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening," an insider told Page Six, which first broke the news on Wednesday. The friend shared that actor has support from his inner circle during this sensitive time.
“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," the source said. “He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”
They added that his mental health struggles stem from losing his father in the September 11 attacks. Davidson was only 7 years old when his firefighter dad was killed.
Pete is “taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues," according to the pal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The news of Davidson's rehab stint comes just weeks after he was charged with one count of reckless driving. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Bupkis actor lost control of the Mercedes he was driving and smashed into a home. Davidson's girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ they didn't believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident, and Davidson was not arrested.
Pete's bizarre behavior has made headlines lately. Besides the car wreck, Davidson recently left a vulgar and explicit voicemail for a PETA exec after the organization attacked him for buying a new dog instead of adopting the pet. He was later forced to apologize after the voicemail went public.
Davidson has been to rehab twice in the past — once in 2017 and again in 2019. In December 2018, the NYPD did a wellness check on him after he discussed suicide online.
He's been open about his mental health struggles, telling Charlamagne Tha God that every day is a struggle. “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it,” he said in 2020.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Davidson's rep for comment.