Vaping 101: Enjoying THC Vape Oil & THC Vape Pens
Over the past few years, vaping has gone mainstream. Thanks to a rise in the number of vape products available and growing interest among adult consumers, you’re likely to see a plume of vapor in a crowd or while walking down the street. One of the most popular forms of vaping is THC vape pens. Made with hemp-derived cannabinoids, these personal vaporizers carry various hemp-derived molecules, like delta 8, delta 9, and HHC. But not all pens are the same—and not all companies commit the same level of care and attention to their manufacturing processes. So, finding the right THC vape for you can be a little tricky.
In this article, we’ll unpack the science behind THC and vape pens, show you how to find the best THC vapes, and introduce you to some of our favorite pens.
Weed Pen vs. Cannabis Pen vs. Hemp Pen
The personal vaporizers in this article contain hemp-derived compounds. As a member of the cannabis family, hemp carries low delta 9 THC levels, less than 0.3% (by law). Delta 9 is the most abundant THC molecule in hemp and cannabis plants, often associated with cannabis’ notorious “high.”
While hemp’s delta 9 levels are low, other cannabis plants, like marijuana, can have levels that reach 30% THC. In 2018, the Farm Bill defined this distinction between the two cannabis plants and effectively legalized low-THC hemp at the federal level. The personal vaporizers in this article use hemp-derived oil that carries legally compliant levels of delta 9. So, these pens aren’t “weed vapes” or “cannabis vapes.” Rather, they’re hemp-derived THC vape pens.
Finding the Best THC Vape Oil Products
If you’ve never shopped for personal vaporizers, finding a reliable, trustworthy brand is the first step. Since the 2018 Farm Bill, many CBD and THC companies have come out of the woodwork, vying for a slice of this growing industry. While some companies take the extra steps to produce safe, high-quality products, many cut corners at each stage of their manufacturing processes, inevitably creating shoddy vape pens and potentially exposing customers to harmful chemicals.
When evaluating a brand, it’s best to choose one that:
Relies on organically grown hemp
Uses all-natural ingredients and flavorings
Depends on a solventless extraction method
- Routinely posts third-party lab-tested Certificates of Analysis
One brand that follows this checklist and consistently produces high-quality, potent vapes is TRĒ House. Known for their wide selection of infused gummies, TRĒ House offers a massive collection of vapes. TRĒ House vapes are rechargeable and contain 2 grams of vape liquid, which comes out to around 800 puffs. Some of the most popular include:
Pineapple Express Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds Vape Pen - TRĒ House
Made from one of the most iconic strains, TRĒ House Pineapple Express Live Rosin Liquid Diamond Vape Pen blends delta 8, delta 9, delta 10, and HHC to make a unique vaping experience. This pen also contains liquid diamonds, which are highly potent and flavorful, crystalized forms of THC.
Mimosa Live Resin HHC Vape Pen - TRĒ House
If you’d like to experience just one of these cannabinoids, TRĒ House’s Mimosa Live Resin HHC Vape Pen might be more your speed. Crafted with a live resin oil, this vape pen uses HHC, a hydrogenated form of THC, to incite psychoactive effects. Many adults say the effects of HHC are similar to THC's, but slightly more energizing.
Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Delta 8 + Delta 10 Vape Pen - TRĒ House
TRĒ House’s Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Vape Pen is the first indica strain to make our list. Indica strains are popular for their relaxing effects that calm the mind and ease the body. TRĒ House formulates this delicious live resin vape juice with delta 8 and delta 10 to bring unique cerebral effects. Consider this Ice Cream Cake Vape Pen for a relaxing night under the stars.
THC Vape Pens Comparison Chart
Here is a helpful comparison chart of the previously mentioned TRĒ House vapes:
What Are Vape Pens?
Vape pens are pocket-sized personal vaporizers containing vape oil liquid (in this case, THC oil) and a lithium battery. These disposable pens don’t need to be refilled and come pre-charged. Many brands, like TRĒ House, make their vapes rechargeable, letting you enjoy the vape liquid until the last drop. Vape pens are ideal for those who’d like to take the good times with them!
How to Vape THC
Vaping THC results in much quicker effects than other products, like edibles or tinctures. The effects can hit almost instantly, because when you vape THC, the cannabinoid-rich vapor enters your bloodstream through your lungs. Other products, like edibles, have to pass through your digestive system before inciting THC’s well-known effects. Because this process takes longer, edibles bring longer-lasting effects compared to vapes. So, when you’re vaping cannabinoids, prepare for a rapid onset of effects that only last around an hour.
Vaping the Best THC Products
If you’re new to THC vapes, there are so many options to choose from. It’s best to start your search by finding a reputable brand. Top-tier brands, like TRĒ House, follow the gold standard by using organic hemp, all-natural ingredients, and a safe, solventless extraction process. They follow this up with third-party, lab-tested Certificates of Analysis. Trusting brands like these can help you have an optimal experience!
We wish you all the best in your vaping journey!