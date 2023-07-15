Vaping 101: Enjoying THC Vape Oil & THC Vape Pens

Over the past few years, vaping has gone mainstream. Thanks to a rise in the number of vape products available and growing interest among adult consumers, you’re likely to see a plume of vapor in a crowd or while walking down the street. One of the most popular forms of vaping is THC vape pens. Made with hemp-derived cannabinoids, these personal vaporizers carry various hemp-derived molecules, like delta 8, delta 9, and HHC. But not all pens are the same—and not all companies commit the same level of care and attention to their manufacturing processes. So, finding the right THC vape for you can be a little tricky.

In this article, we’ll unpack the science behind THC and vape pens, show you how to find the best THC vapes, and introduce you to some of our favorite pens.