Ex-'Basketball Wives' Star Gloria Govan Reveals Low 4-Figure Monthly Income as She Fights Ex Matt Barnes Over $267k in Court

Gloria Govan revealed her financial situation as part of her attempt to have her ex-husband Matt Barnes cough up $267K+ in alleged back child support. RadarOnline.com has obtained the income and expense declaration submitted by the ex-Basketball Wives star in her never-ending divorce war.

Source: VH!

In the filing, Govan said she is self-employed at the moment. She runs a cannabis company named Rlntss. She started the job in 2021. She said she pulls in around $15 per hour while she believes Barnes earns over $200k per month. Govan said her average monthly income from her cannabis business is $2,600.

Source: MEGA Gloria and Derek

Govan said she has $8k in cash and bank accounts. She said the value of her personal property is “negative” at the moment. The ex-reality star said she lives with her current husband/ex-NBA star Derek Fisher, his two children, and the two sons she shares with Barnes.

Govan said Fisher takes care of the home expenses including the mortgage and utilities. However, she said she pays around $2,500 per month on groceries, $150 on health-care costs, $1,100 on eating out, $200 on her cell phone bills, $400 at the salon, $200 on laundry, $500 on clothes, $1,500 on entertainment, $350 on auto expenses, $1,000 for her auto lease and various other bills.

Source: MEGA Matt Barnes

In her motion, she said her monthly expenses total around $10,100 per month. She said she owes her attorney $11k for help on the divorce battle. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Govan demanded $25k from Barnes for legal fees as she fights him over alleged back support she said he owes.

Barnes and Govan settled their divorce in 2015. He initially agreed to pay the reality star $20k per month in child support but they agreed to reduce it to $9,983 per month after he left the league. Govan claimed Barnes stopped paying her the full amount in 2021. Instead of paying her the nearly $10k, Govan said Barnes started paying her only $4k.

The ex-Basketball Wives star demanded Barnes be ordered to pay $267k+ in back support. Barnes claimed they had reached an oral agreement to reduce his payments. In her motion, Govan said, “I have tried to settle this matter with [Barnes]. His counteroffer made it clear he is not living in reality. Furthermore, he has refused to pay the court-ordered support, even though we have already had litigation and he is well aware that there is no agreement to reduce support.”

Source: MEGA Matt and his new fiancée

Govan said her ex had a “volatile personality.” She told the court that when Barnes “gets angry, he is caustic and makes threats that amount to extortion. It is believed that when and if he is ordered to pay the arrearage of child support that is due, his anger will overflow, and the other requested orders will need to also be in place at that time.”

Govan said she feared Barnes would bad mouth her on his new reality show The Barnes Bunch. She said, “I am especially concerned that if Matt gets angry, that some of this will be displayed on the reality show The Barnes Bunch that he has been filming for a season, and which is filming again now. I had originally only agreed to our boys being included only on a limited basis, but Matt went beyond our agreement.” Barnes has yet to respond.