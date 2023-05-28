Your tip
Gloria Govan’s Ex-Lawyers Demand ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Reveal Finances In Court Over $200k Judgment

gloria gowan pp
Source: mega
By:

May 28 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan’s former lawyers have demanded she shows up to court with her bank statements — to help them collect on a $200k default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the firm Brot, Gross & Fishbein, who represented Govan in her divorce battle with ex-NBA star Matt Barnes, has asked a judge to set a hearing for June 28.

gloria gowan mattbarnes
Source: mega

The firm wants to examine Govan’s finances including her bank statements and information on the property she owns. The lawyers want to use the records to determine the best avenue for collecting the money Govan was ordered to pay.

If the court sets a hearing and Govan doesn’t show up, she could be subject to arrest.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, the firm was granted a default judgment against Govan in the amount of $197,774.62.

In court, Govan’s lawyers said she had blown off the case despite being served with the legal paperwork.

gloria gowan
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Basketball Wives
The firm’s lawsuit accused Govan of refusing to settle unpaid invoices. Brot, Gross & Fishbein represented Govan in her nasty court battle with Barnes.

Govan and Barnes were married 2013 but split two years later. In 2015, Barnes was involved in a shuffle with ex-NBA star Derek Fisher after finding out he started dating Govan.

gloria govan derek fisher
Source: mega

Gloria Govan & Derek Fisher

Govan and Barnes settled their divorce in 2016. Govan has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving Basketball Wives in 2015. She wed Fisher in a 2021 ceremony in Malibu, California.

She told People, “We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day.”

basketballwives vh
Source: VH1

She added, "There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are."

Recently, Barnes was ordered to pay Govan $133k in back child support for their two sons. The NBA star was initially paying $20k per month but that was slashed down to $7,500 per month in 2018.

The support battle is ongoing.

