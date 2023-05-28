Gloria Govan’s Ex-Lawyers Demand ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Reveal Finances In Court Over $200k Judgment

Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan’s former lawyers have demanded she shows up to court with her bank statements — to help them collect on a $200k default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the firm Brot, Gross & Fishbein, who represented Govan in her divorce battle with ex-NBA star Matt Barnes, has asked a judge to set a hearing for June 28.