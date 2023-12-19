WATCH: Alec Baldwin Clashes With Pro-Palestine Protestors in NYC, Taunted Over 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin clashed with pro-Palestine protestors in New York City this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The protestors also taunted the embattled actor over the Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.
The shocking incident unfolded on Monday evening in Midtown Manhattan as Baldwin, 65, was escorted through the pro-Palestine crowd by police.
According to one video posted to social media, Baldwin was confronted by a protestor and asked whether he supported Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war taking place in Gaza.
“Because I'm in Hollywood?” the 30 Rock actor responded. “You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question.”
The confrontation quickly escalated, and Baldwin cursed off the crowd as he was escorted away from the protest by NYPD officers.
“Who the f--- do you think you are?” one protestor shouted. “Go f--- yourself.”
“Shut the f--- up,” Baldwin fired back. “Stop crying! Stop crying!”
"I want peace for Gaza, though,” the Mission Impossible actor added.
Meanwhile, some pro-Palestine protestors demonstrating in Midtown on Monday night started to taunt Baldwin over the October 2021 shooting death of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
“You did kill someone though, right?” one demonstrator shouted. “You're a murderer!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baldwin was cleared in April of two involuntary manslaughter charges connected to Hutchins’s death on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021.
Hutchins died when a live round was discharged from a revolver being used as a prop by Baldwin at the time.
“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” the actor’s lawyer said after the devastating incident unfolded. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”
"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin’s lawyer added after the charges were dropped earlier this year.
According to Daily Mail, the protest on Monday was organized by Within Our Lifetime – a Palestinian-led community group that has been active in New York City since as early as 2015.
The group launched protests at several major New York City transit hubs throughout the day, including Penn Station, Grand Central Station, and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
“No school, no work, no shopping,” a flyer for Monday’s march read. “Bring banners, bullhorns, and Bluetooth speakers.”
It is currently unclear why Baldwin was in the vicinity of the pro-Palestine protests this week, although he was ultimately led away from the demonstrations by an NYPD escort.