President Joe Biden Cracks Down on Israeli Government Over Gaza War, Demands 'Change'
President Joe Biden criticized the Israeli government over the country’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come weeks after Hamas attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, President Biden said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to “change” his strategy in Palestine.
Biden also warned Israel that the country is “losing support” across the world because of “indiscriminate bombing” that has allegedly left tens of thousands of Palestinian citizens dead.
“They're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” the president said during a private fundraiser in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, according to Daily Mail.
“[Netanyahu] has to change this government,” Biden continued. “This government in Israel is making it very difficult. Bibi's got a tough decision to make. This is the most conservative government in Israel's history.”
Biden and Netanyahu also reportedly disagree over a “long-term two-state solution” that would see Palestinians securing their own nation after Israel’s war against Hamas comes to an end.
While Biden has supported a two-state solution, Netanyahu has refused to allow Palestine to regain control of Gaza after the Israel-Hamas conflict.
“There is disagreement about the day after Hamas,” Netanyahu said earlier this month. “I hope that we will reach an agreement here, as well.”
“After the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism, support terrorism and finance terrorism,” he continued. “Gaza will be neither Hamastan nor Fatahstan.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Netanyahu declared war against Hamas shortly after the Palestinian terrorist group attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
While more than 1,300 Israelis reportedly died in the October attack, intelligence sources estimated that upwards of 16,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the subsequent war started.
Although a temporary ceasefire was declared between November 24 and December 1 to allow Hamas to release the more than 200 hostages they kidnapped from southern Israel, that ceasefire ultimately broke down after the terrorist group refused to release more hostages.
“Hamas to this day continues to hold women, elderly people, and civilians in significant numbers,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said after the ceasefire ended.
“And yet still, it's saying, Hey, how about everybody just stops,” he continued. “So we believe that Israel has the right to defend itself.”
President Biden recently vowed to “not stop” until Hamas releases every hostage they kidnapped from southern Israel in October.
“There's a whole range of things going on now that are really very, very difficult,” Biden said during a Hanukkah event at the White House. “We've gotten more than 100 hostages out and we're not going to stop until we get every one of them home.”