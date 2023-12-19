Matt Lauer Begs Savannah Guthrie For Help Reviving His Career 6 Years After 'Today' Firing: Report
Ousted anchor Matt Lauer was seen huddling with Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie at a mutual pal's star-studded wedding — and sources reportedly said the disgraced anchor begged his replacement for help reigniting his career, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lauer was famously fired from his post of nearly two decades at the NBC morning show in 2017 following a complaint from a female staffer regarding his inappropriate sexual behavior behind the scenes.
Coming face to face for the first time since Lauer lost his job six years ago in the sex scandal, witnesses claimed he pitched Guthrie at the New York nuptials of their mutual friend, Today show producer Jennifer Long, as he was largely shunned by other former colleagues.
"Savannah and Matt looked to be having a serious talk while the party went on," another wedding guest snitched to the National Enquirer.
The mole was also said to have brushed shoulders with Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, as well as embattled couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who lost their ABC anchor gigs earlier this year after their affair was exposed.
Sources claimed the scandal-scarred Lauer is desperate for a comeback and allegedly hopes that Guthrie will use her clout to help make his dream of returning to TV a reality.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Lauer and Guthrie for comment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lauer's reunion with Guthrie made headlines after he was mingling with former colleagues at the wedding.
Though the extent of Lauer's conversations with old co-workers was unknown at the time, sources said Lauer was cordial and had friendly conversations, while he also took the time to introduce his girlfriend Shamin Abas to other wedding guests.
Insiders did note, however, that Lauer kept a safe distance from some past co-workers.
Lauer has kept a low profile since his shocking 2017 dismissal. At the time, Lauer was fired following a complaint from an anonymous female colleague accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior at work.
Two years later, the depth of Lauer's inappropriate behavior was exposed when former NBC colleague Brooke Nevils came forward and accused him of raping her in his hotel room during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Following Nevils' accusation, Kotb reportedly cut ties with Lauer. In 2021, Katie Couric admitted that she heard "whispers" about his behavior.