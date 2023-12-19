Matt Lauer Begs Savannah Guthrie For Help Reviving His Career 6 Years After 'Today' Firing: Report

Coming face to face for the first time since Lauer lost his job six years ago in the sex scandal, witnesses claimed he pitched Guthrie at the New York nuptials of their mutual friend, Today show producer Jennifer Long, as he was largely shunned by other former colleagues.

"Savannah and Matt looked to be having a serious talk while the party went on," another wedding guest snitched to the National Enquirer.

The mole was also said to have brushed shoulders with Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, as well as embattled couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who lost their ABC anchor gigs earlier this year after their affair was exposed.