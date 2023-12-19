Rudy Giuliani Hit With Fresh Lawsuit From GA Election Workers After $148 Million Win for Spreading 'Very Same Lies'

Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani is facing yet another explosive lawsuit filed by the same Georgia election workers that he owes $150 million in damages, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Giuliani revealed he planned to appeal after Ruby Freeman was awarded $16,171,000 by a jury for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress while her daughter, Shaye Moss, was awarded $16,998,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress.

Both plaintiffs are set to receive an additional $75 million in punitive damages.