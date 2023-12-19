Rudy Giuliani Hit With Fresh Lawsuit From GA Election Workers After $148 Million Win for Spreading 'Very Same Lies'
Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani is facing yet another explosive lawsuit filed by the same Georgia election workers that he owes $150 million in damages, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Giuliani revealed he planned to appeal after Ruby Freeman was awarded $16,171,000 by a jury for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress while her daughter, Shaye Moss, was awarded $16,998,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress.
Both plaintiffs are set to receive an additional $75 million in punitive damages.
"I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it'll be reversed so quickly it'll make your head spin," he told reporters outside the Washington, D.C., courtroom on Dec. 15, calling the number absurd.
The new court filing on Dec. 18 has the mother-daughter duo asking a federal judge to permanently prohibit Giuliani from lying about them, demanding that it must stop.
Moss and Freeman mentioned his follow-up interview with Newsmax after the verdict against him, stating that he shamelessly continued his false claims and "repeatedly asserted, either directly or at minimum by implication, that he was in possession of video evidence demonstrating the truth of his allegations."
Giuliani has repeatedly accused them of helping to manipulate the vote during the 2020 election count in Georgia.
They explained his statements, as well as refusal to enter into an agreement to stop publishing these and similar claims about them "mak[ing] clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment."
This time around, Freeman and Moss are not seeking financial damages, but they do want attorneys' fees and lawsuit-related costs covered.
"I think it's so sad, what's happened to Rudy," Trump previously told reporters. "He's a great patriot, he's the greatest mayor in the history of New York. I think it's a very, very unfair situation."
Trump, however, did not disclose if he would be offering any financial assistance with Giuliani's mounting legal bills amid his own court battles.
While making his remarks, the embattled GOP frontrunner also spoke out against president Joe Biden.
