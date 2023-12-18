Mauricio Umansky Steps Out With Kyle Richards Lookalike for Dinner After 'RHOBH' Star Slams Divorce Rumors

Umansky donned a dark jacket paired with a blue plaid button-up and light blue T-shirt along with faded jeans and boots for the chilly outing. Wolfe, on the other hand, was clad in a monochromatic black ensemble complimented by a lined long coat.

Umansky has been separated from Richards since July and some fans believe that Wolfe bears a stunning resemblance to the Bravolebrity.

Just weeks ago, he was spotted holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, igniting romance rumors back in October, around the same time the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality denied speculation she is dating country music singer Morgan Wade, insisting they are just very close friends.