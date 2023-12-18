Mauricio Umansky Steps Out With Kyle Richards Lookalike for Dinner After 'RHOBH' Star Slams Divorce Rumors
Kyle Richards' estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, has become the talk of the town after stepping out with influencer Alexandria Wolfe for dinner in Aspen, Colorado, this Sunday.
RadarOnline.com has learned the two were caught leaving a local eatery together after grabbing a bite to eat. Wolfe flashed a dimpled smile at photographers while walking with her heels in hand alongside the celebrity real estate agent over the weekend.
Umansky donned a dark jacket paired with a blue plaid button-up and light blue T-shirt along with faded jeans and boots for the chilly outing. Wolfe, on the other hand, was clad in a monochromatic black ensemble complimented by a lined long coat.
Umansky has been separated from Richards since July and some fans believe that Wolfe bears a stunning resemblance to the Bravolebrity.
Just weeks ago, he was spotted holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, igniting romance rumors back in October, around the same time the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality denied speculation she is dating country music singer Morgan Wade, insisting they are just very close friends.
Richards and Umansky are still living in the same abode, which she admitted can be "awkward" at times.
"We haven't spoken about [divorce] yet," she told The Messenger. "Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven't gone that route yet."
- 'We're Not Separated': Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Shoots Down Split Rumors After Morgan Wade Outing
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Split After 27 Years Together As Rumors Swirl That 'RHOBH' Star Has Moved on To Female Country Star
- Mauricio Umansky Squashed Kyle Richards Divorce and Cheating Rumors Weeks Before 'Separation'
Richards said three of their daughters still stay with them under one roof in Encino. "We both very much live at home in the same house, and we're fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out. And I'm also very fortunate that we get along, and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what," she shared.
"That's always been what we stand for. That has not changed, and, obviously, some days are not as great as others. Some days it's like, 'Oh, it's a little awkward today.' And other days, it's like nothing ever happened, and we're just all watching TV as a family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A source close to the pair has since claimed that Richards and Umansky aren't sharing too many details on their status for now, theorizing they will let the marital drama air out on their shows, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills.