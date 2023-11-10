Kyle Richards Not in Couple's Therapy With Estranged Husband Mauricio, Aren't Talking Reconciliation
Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are not working to repair their relationship and have no interest in attending couple's therapy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In July, Richards and Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage, but apparently have done little to work through their differences.
According to TMZ, sources close to the couple said they're both in individual therapy but are not in couple's therapy or marriage counseling.
Though it seems odd that the estranged couple, who still live together with all but one of their children, are not actively working through their issues, insiders claimed it's because Richards and Umansky just wanted "space" from each other so that they could "explore individually."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Look, they may get back together, but they may not. They just don't know right now. They will decide at some point whether they stay married, but not now," a source told the outlet.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to the estranged couple said they are not talking with divorce lawyers and have yet to file any paperwork that would make their separation official.
- 'Super Disrespectful': Kyle Richards Deleted Husband Mauricio Umansky's Photo With 'DWTS' Partner Intentionally Hand-Holding Date
- Kyle Richards Did Not Sign Prenup With Mauricio, $100 Million Fortune On The Line in Divorce
- 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Breaks Down When Talking About Her Separation, 'This is Not My Ideal Fairytale, Clearly'
Complicating matters further for the couple is the fact that Richards did not sign a prenuptial agreement with Umansky, which means his $100 million real estate earnings and her Bravo paycheck leave a lot of assets to be dissected by accountants and attorneys.
When Richards married Umansky almost 30 years ago, his real estate empire was nonexistent. We're told the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was making next to nothing in the fashion industry — and Richards' brother-in-law Rick Hilton helped him break into the real estate industry.
Umansky now controls a real estate empire with his company The Agency.
As far as celebrity splits go, Richards and Umansky's separation is about as confusing as they come. The couple contradicts their situation with no current plans for reconciliation while also making zero headway towards the divorce process. Additionally, Richards' own remarks — and eyebrow-raising friendship with country singer Morgan Wade — have added to mystery on what's really going on.
Richards was emotionally when discussing her marriage's current situation at Bravocon last weekend. She told the Las Vegas crowd, "We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens, and we have a very strong family unit."
On the red carpet, Richards was more candid about her situation — and referred to the split as a "divorce" for the first time.
Richards told TooFab reporters, "I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you."
"Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person," the reality star said. "I feel good."