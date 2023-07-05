Kyle Richards Met Rumored Lover Morgan Wade's Mom Before Revealing Mauricio Umansky Split
Kyle Richards is closer to Morgan Wade than we think as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star met the country singer's mom months before confirming she had separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans noticed the reality star, 54, was getting suspiciously close to the singer, 28, sparking rumors the ladies might be more than friends. Not only do they have identical tattoos, but Kyle and Morgan are both sober, share a personal trainer, and appear to be wearing matching rings.
Now, RadarOnline.com can report that Kyle met one of the most important people in Morgan's life — her mom.
The meeting allegedly went down in April, months before revealing her split with Mauricio. Kyle didn't try to hide their time together, leaving a comment to Morgan's mama on social media.
In a birthday tribute that the Wilder Days singer shared for her mom on April 12, the RHOBH star could barely contain her excitement.
"Happy birthday to my wonderful mom! I love you so much! Can’t wait to celebrate next week," Morgan posted, to which Kyle responded, "Happy birthday @robinfonville See you soon!"
Kyle and Morgan met in February 2022 and have been posting up a storm together on social media — making fans believe there could be more to their friendship than meets the eye.
The Bravo star has also introduced the singer to her daughters and her famous sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kyle and Mauricio confirmed their split this week and denied any wrongdoing on either one’s part. Hours later, they were spotted in Aspen at dinner together.
“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the pair wrote on Tuesday morning.
“However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they continued. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”
“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they continued. “While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”
“Thank you for the love and support."
Kyle and Mauricio married in 1996. They share two children — Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23. The RHOBH star also shares her oldest daughter, Farrah, 34, with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.