Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Issue Statement Confirming Their Separation, Deny 'Wrongdoing' as Rumors Swirl 'RHOBH' Star Has Moved on to Female Country Singer

Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 4 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky issued a joint statement confirming the recent news of their separation, RadarOnline.com has learned. The newly separated couple also denied any “wrongdoing” on either one’s part amid rumors Kyle has already moved on with a female country singer.

In the latest development to come just hours after it was revealed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband of 27 years were separating, the pair released a statement confirming the news but also striking down any reports that they are divorcing.

Source: Mega

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the pair wrote early Tuesday morning.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they continued. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through parishes privately,” Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, added. “While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

“Thank you for the love and support,” they concluded. “Kyle & Mauricio.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Kyle and Mauricio’s sudden separation after 27 years of marriage first broke on Monday.

According to a close friend of the now-separated couple, the pair have been “separated for a while now” but continue to live together as they “figure out what’s next” for themselves and their children.

Source: Mega

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” the former couple’s friend spilled on Monday. “They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family.”

Kyle and Mauricio’s separation also came shortly after the RHOBH star was first rumored to be romantically linked to 28-year-old female country singer Morgan Wade.

Source: @KYLERICHARDS/INSTAGRAM

Kyle and the 28-year-old country singer reportedly first met in February 2022 and have been spotted together regularly ever since.

The pair also reportedly started wearing the same band on their left ring fingers during public appearances together.

