Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Issue Statement Confirming Their Separation, Deny 'Wrongdoing' as Rumors Swirl 'RHOBH' Star Has Moved on to Female Country Singer

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky issued a joint statement confirming the recent news of their separation, RadarOnline.com has learned. The newly separated couple also denied any “wrongdoing” on either one’s part amid rumors Kyle has already moved on with a female country singer.

In the latest development to come just hours after it was revealed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband of 27 years were separating, the pair released a statement confirming the news but also striking down any reports that they are divorcing.