'Super Disrespectful': Kyle Richards Deleted Husband Mauricio Umansky's Photo With 'DWTS' Partner Intentionally Hand-Holding Date
Kyle Richards discreetly removed a supportive social media post supporting husband Mauricio Umanksy on Dancing With the Stars after eyebrow-raising photos emerged of the real estate broker with partner Emma Slater.
RadarOnline.com has learned that sources close to the Bravolebrity claimed it was an intentional move after dating rumors were sparked by paparazzi snaps of Umansky and Slater walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant hand-in-hand.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum got rid of a promotional post she shared in September, captioned, "Tonight!! @dancingwiththestars premiers with @mumanksy18 & @theemmaslater 💥 HOW TO VOTE 💥 YOU CAN VOTE UP TO 20 TIMES."
Not long after Umansky and Slater were spotted on a flirtatious three-hour sushi date Sunday night, the upload was gone.
Back in July, he denied divorce rumors as just gossip and simply untrue. The couple, who exchanged their vows in 1996, said "we both love and respect each other tremendously."
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," he wrote in a statement. "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
He later revealed they were currently separated in September.
Meanwhile, in recent months, speculation emerged that Richards was romancing country star Morgan Wade after they were seen together on a number of occasions and got matching tattoos, but Richards said they were just friends.
People from the couple's inner circle called his recent behavior "super disrespectful" to Richards, noting the pair are still living under the same roof and their relationship is "generally amicable," according to TMZ.
One tipster added, "It's obvious what's up."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Richards was ready to repair her estranged bond with older sister Kathy Hilton, and it looks like they have made strides.
Sources said back in June that Richards had been trying to get Hilton to pencil in a get-together, so they could "hash things out." It was claimed the RHOBH star wanted her sister back in her life and had been trying to make amends with the socialite behind closed doors.
Richards appears to still be on that path, recently enjoying a fun-filled family outing with her daughters and Hilton, going to Wade's concert on October 22.