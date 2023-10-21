'Gamesmanship by Both Sides:' Judge Slams Mauricio Umansky in Court War Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale
Dancing With the Stars hunk Mauricio Umansky was given a verbal tongue lashing by a fed-up judge overseeing a lawsuit over the controversial sale of a $32 million mansion, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Kyle Richards’ estranged husband and a developer who sued him got on the judge’s bad side after they both started playing fast and loose with the truth when it was time to hand over their respective text messages discussing the alleged shady mansion deal that unfolded between 2016 and 2017.
The fleet-footed Umansky claimed his text messages vanished when he got a new cell phone — while developer Sam Hakim alleged his electronic chats didn’t exist, only to learn later that they did when his co-plaintiff turned over the missing chat messages.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein walloped the pair during a recent hearing for flouting the discovery rules, and warned there would be hell to pay if they continued the “gamesmanship.”
“Given the fact that each party has now made representations to the court that the court has found to be misleading and potentially deliberately so, the parties might want to think a long time before bringing more discovery motions,” the judge stated in the court minutes of the hearing.
“Rather, they ought to just obey the statutes regarding discovery and turn over the information as the law requires. The rule they ought to follow is that if they are thinking about whether they need to turn it over, they do. The court is tired of what appears to be gamesmanship by both sides.”
The real estate scrum erupted when the federal government asked Umansky to sell the seized home for Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the sticky-fingered playboy son of the president of the oil-rich African nation Equatorial Guinea, who was caught pilfering the country’s coffers.
Umansky quietly sold the Malibu spread to himself and partner Mauricio Oberfeld, who then resold the mansion for nearly $70 million a year later, netting a $37 million profit.
Hakim and his real estate agent, Aitan Segal, charged Umansky purposely ignored their $40 million bid and defrauded the federal government and the community groups in the central African nation earmarked to get a cut of the mansion sale.
Hakim and Segal are seeking to force Umansky to hand over tell-tale text message exchanges with Oberfeld that allegedly expose the money-making real-estate scheme.
Umansky wants the case tossed out because the statute of limitations to file the suit had expired, and charged the smoking gun text messages in Hakim’s cell phone showed he learned about the sale in 2018 – not in 2019 when he filed the lawsuit.
Umansky also wants Judge Epstein to smack Hakim with a $1.2 million fine and slam his lawyer, Alan D. Hearty, with a $397k sanction for wasting his precious reality star time and money since they know about the damning text messages.
The frustrated judge held off on sanctioning Umansky or Hakim — for now.
The judge ordered Hakim’s lawyer to resubmit every piece of discovery under oath and told Umansky to turn over the forensic report verifying his cell phone messages vanished without a trace.
“Umansky obviously cannot produce that which is no longer in his possession, custody, or control,” the judge noted to Hakim’s allegation that the reality star is concealing his text messages.