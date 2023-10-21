'Gamesmanship by Both Sides:' Judge Slams Mauricio Umansky in Court War Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale

Dancing With the Stars hunk Mauricio Umansky was given a verbal tongue lashing by a fed-up judge overseeing a lawsuit over the controversial sale of a $32 million mansion, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Kyle Richards’ estranged husband and a developer who sued him got on the judge’s bad side after they both started playing fast and loose with the truth when it was time to hand over their respective text messages discussing the alleged shady mansion deal that unfolded between 2016 and 2017.

The fleet-footed Umansky claimed his text messages vanished when he got a new cell phone — while developer Sam Hakim alleged his electronic chats didn’t exist, only to learn later that they did when his co-plaintiff turned over the missing chat messages.